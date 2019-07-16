First Cricket
Asian News International, Jul 16, 2019 17:07:17 IST

Glamorgan: English county cricket team Glamorgan has confirmed the signing of Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman for the upcoming Vitality T20 Blast.

The player has been named as the replacement for Australian batsman Shaun Marsh, who was injured during Australia's World Cup campaign.

English county cricket club Glamorgan confirm signing of Pakistans Fakhar Zaman ahead of Vitality T20 Blast

Fakhar Zaman scored 186 runs in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Reuters

"I am thrilled to sign for Glamorgan and look forward to playing in Cardiff. I have fond memories of the ground from our Champions Trophy semi-final here in 2017 and look forward to making some new ones," official website of Glamorgan quoted Zaman as saying.

"Glamorgan is a fantastic club and hopefully I can put in some match-winning performances for the team during my stay," he added.

Zaman has played a total of 89 T20 matches in his career so far, including 30 T20I for Pakistan in which he has managed to score 2,300 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of almost 140.

The left-handed batsman was recently a part of Pakistan's Champions Trophy-winning squad in 2017.

"It is disappointing to lose Shaun Marsh for the start of the competition but to secure the services of Fakhar on short notice is great news for the club. He is a fantastic cricketer and one of the most destructive batsmen in the world who has a history of performing in big matches," Director of cricket, Glamorgan, Mark Wallace, said.

"We look forward to him joining us later this week and hopefully he will be ready to play our opening fixture against Somerset and hit the ground running," he added.

The 29-year-old Zaman scored 186 runs in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 17:07:17 IST

