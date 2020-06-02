First Cricket
England's World Cup winning fast bowler Liam Plunkett open to idea of playing for United States

Fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who has been left out of England's summer training squad, has said he is open to the idea of playing for the United States one day.

Reuters, Jun 02, 2020 10:52:10 IST

London: Fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who has been left out of England's summer training squad, has said he is open to the idea of playing for the United States one day.

File image of Liam Plunkett. AP

The 35-year-old, whose wife is American, has not played for England since claiming three wickets in last year's World Cup final. He would need to serve a three-year residency period to be eligible to play for the United States, who gained one-day international status last year.

"It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there," Plunkett told BBC Radio 5 Live. "My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US."

England have asked a group of 55 players to return to training to prepare for the start of the English summer season, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right-arm quick Plunkett, who did not make the cut, said he could see himself mentoring young American cricketers. "I'm English and I'll always be an Englishman, but if I'm still fit and there's an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it?

"If I go over there and end up being a U citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England."

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 10:52:10 IST

Tags : BBC, Cricket, England, England Cricket Team, Liam Plunkett, SportsTracker, United States


