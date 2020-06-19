First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England's women cricketers to return to training on 22 June with India and South Africa series in mind

Hopeful of a women's tri-series involving India and South Africa going ahead later this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that 24 of its players will return to individual training from 22 June.

Press Trust of India, Jun 19, 2020 11:34:17 IST

Hopeful of a women's tri-series involving India and South Africa going ahead later this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that 24 of its players will return to individual training from 22 June.

The India women's team was supposed to travel to England for a bilateral series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is but the tour remains postponed for the time being.

Englands women cricketers to return to training on 22 June with India and South Africa series in mind

File image of members of England women's team. Twitter/ @BCCIWomen

The ECB has been trying to convince both the BCCI and the Cricket South Africa to agree to play a tri-series later this year but nothing has been finalised as yet.

"The players will return across six venues, initially training on their own before progressing to small group training. Squads for specific formats will be named in due course, subject to confirmation of the proposed series," the ECB said in a statement.

The training sessions will take place under the same medical guidelines and bio-secure conditions as have been in place for England's men's team.

The players will train at National Performance Centre, Loughborough; Emerald Headingley, Yorkshire; The Kia Oval, London; Bristol County Ground, Bristol; Chester Boughton Hall CC, Lancashire; and the 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

"We remain hopeful of playing cricket this summer and it's exciting for this group of players to be able to return to training," Jonathan Finch, Director, England Women's Cricket, said.

"We've had great support from the First-Class counties with the use of their venues, and we're grateful to them for that, and hopefully this is one step closer towards England Women returning to the field this summer."

The players named for training: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Linsey Smith, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2020 11:34:17 IST

Tags : 1st Central County Ground, Bristol, Bristol County Ground, Chester Boughton Hall CC, Cricket, Cricket South Africa, ECB, Emerald Headingley, England Women's Cricket Team, Hove, India, Lancashire, London, Loughborough, National Performance Centre, South Africa, The Kia Oval, Yorkshire


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all