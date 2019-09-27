England's Sarah Taylor brings curtains down on 13-year international career, says will continue fight against anxiety
Sarah Taylor made her debut for England in 2006 and has recently been out of the game as she fights with anxiety.
England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor has announced retirement from international cricket as she continues to fight against anxiety.
Sarah Taylor scored 6533 runs in her international career. Source: ECB
Taylor had claimed that anxiety had led to her being unable to enjoy the game in recent years, and it is for that reason that she has decided to step away from the international arena.
“This has been a tough decision but I know it’s the right one, for me and for my health moving forward. I can’t thank my teammates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey," Taylor was quoted as saying according to a release on the official website of the ECB.
“Playing for England and getting to wear the shirt for so long has been a dream come true and I have been blessed with so many great moments throughout my career. From making my debut in 2006, to Ashes wins, and of course the World Cup final at Lord’s, to name just a few.
“I’ve also been blessed with travelling the world and making lifelong friends along the way. To be right in the thick of women’s cricket as it’s gone from strength to strength — not only in England, but across the world — has been an amazing experience, and I can look back on what women’s cricket has achieved with great pride at playing some small part in it.
“The England girls are role models on and off the field, and they have undoubtedly inspired — and will continue to inspire — so many young people to take up the game, girls and boys. I can’t wait to see the heights that this team can reach.
“I am extremely proud of my career. I leave with my head held high and with excitement for what my future holds and what my next chapter brings.”
The 30-year-old made her England debut in 2006 and has gone on to make 226 appearances, earning a reputation as one of the world’s finest players. In her career, Taylor accumulated 6,533 runs to move up to second in England Women's all-time highest run scorers list.
Possibly more than the runs, she would be remembered for her quickness behind the stumps. Nobody in women's cricket has effected more dismissals across all three formats than Taylor (232).
Last year, Australia's legendary wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had stated that she was the best keeper - male or female. "I tweeted, no longer than a week ago, that she is the best wicket-keeper in the world at the moment - male or female," Gilchrist said on Test Match Special.
"She's done some work over the years in the Big Bash in Australia and with social media now you can see these little snippets. It's a pretty bold statement, because there are a lot of fine wicketkeepers around — Alyssa Healy is another from the women's game, just so skillful with soft hands effecting these leg-side stumpings."
Updated Date:
Sep 27, 2019 17:27:00 IST
