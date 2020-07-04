England's Mark Wood delivers rendition of Jerusalem in Barmy Army's absence, watch video

England cricketers are gearing up for the upcoming Test series. While the Barmy Army or supporters of the team will not be present during the series which will be held behind closed doors, Ashington-born Mark Wood replicated the atmosphere with a rousing rendition of Jerusalem.

The video was shared by England Cricket on Twitter. The 54-second clip shows Mark Wood singing from the top in an empty at the empty the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton. He is seen waving a flag.

A rousing rendition of Jerusalem from @MAWood33! 🎶 Wait for the “Oh Jimmy, Jimmy” at the end 😂 Live Stream: https://t.co/nqtr9tEgoL pic.twitter.com/bOlc3vFbfx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 3, 2020

The video ends with Wood paying tribute to his fellow teammates and fast bowler Jimmy Anderson.

Since being shared the video has received nearly 10,000 likes and more than 2,500 re-tweets.

As Wood took to the stage, the England team were preparing for the final day of their warm-up fixture.

Wood was a member of England cricket team for the intra-squad fixture ahead of the three-match series with West Indies.

The match was scheduled for May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Test will start on 8 July at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The other two matches will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran tested negative for coronavirus and the player is expected to join the England cricket squad in a couple of days. He will, however, remain under medical supervision.

The player will undergo another COVID-19 test on Sunday, 5 July, along with his other team members.