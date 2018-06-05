First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and BAN in India | 1st T20I Jun 03, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
PAK in ENG | 2nd Test Jun 01, 2018
ENG Vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
PAKW vs SLW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 06, 2018
MALW vs THAW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England’s Jos Buttler says IPL stint instilled a lot of confidence in him, helped produce quality knocks on Test recall

England's Jos Buttler has attributed his success on Test recall to a stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying the confidence gained from there aided his uncomplicated approach and resulted in runs here.

PTI, June 05, 2018

London: England's Jos Buttler has attributed his success on Test recall to a stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying the confidence gained from there aided his uncomplicated approach and resulted in runs here.

Buttler, who followed his 67 in the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's with an unbeaten 80 in Leeds, was a surprise selection for the series against Pakistan, having not made a first-class century since January 2014.

"Those couple of weeks in the IPL gave me huge amounts of confidence," Buttler said.

Jos Buttler produced two half-centuries against Pakistan after his surprise Test recall. Reuters

Jos Buttler produced two half-centuries against Pakistan after his surprise Test recall. Reuters

"To be in those pressure situations in India, playing in front of crowds, the pressure of being an overseas player. That showed me a lot about where I was at and where I can get to, so that gave me a lot of confidence.

"For me, not trying to worry about the colour of the ball definitely helps. Having put in good performances elsewhere and not putting as much pressure on myself."

With 20 Tests under his belt, the 27-year-old believes he is in a better place mentally to cope with the demands of five-days cricket.

"Now my mentality is quite similar to my first few Tests. I'm not worrying about external factors. I'm just trying to play the game and trusting myself.

"In T20 there's generally another game soon after, so you know you've got another opportunity coming up. You probably just move on if you fail. But in Test cricket, if you get out early, you have a long time to think about it."

Being dropped from the squad, he felt, was a blessing in disguise.

"I started to think too much about how to not get out, as opposed to how to score runs. I got in a really bad rut that I just couldn't get out of. The only real way to get out of it was to be dropped. And actually, being dropped released a lot of pressure.

"It wasn't very long after that that I made an ODI hundred in Dubai, which was a turnaround for me after a long and hard six months.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #England Vs Pakistan #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2018 #Jos Buttler #Pakistan #Pakistan Vs England #Sports #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all