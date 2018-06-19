London: England have announced a 14-man squad for the T20I series against Australia and India, with Test skipper Joe Root returning to the shortest format for the first time since September 2017.

The squad also includes brothers Tom and Sam Curran, raising the possibility that they might become the first pair of brothers to play in the same England side this century.

Ben and Adam Hollioake were the most recent pair of brothers to play in the same game for England, in February 1999 against Sri Lanka.

Tom and Sam have in the past played in the same England Lions side.

Other notable inclusions are Jake Ball, yet to make his T20I debut, and Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali, who were all rested for England's most recent T20I assignment, a tri-series involving Australia and New Zealand.

Sam Billings, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, and James Vince were all in the squad for that series but have been left out of this squad.

Paceman Mark Wood has been rested this time round, while all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are both injured.

The latter has been ruled out of all the fixtures, but the former will continue his rehabilitation from a torn hamstring with the squad, and may be available for selection depending on his recovery.

England take on Australia at Edgbaston on 27 June, while the series against India starts at Old Trafford on 3 July.

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey.