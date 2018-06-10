First Cricket
AFG and BAN in India | 3rd T20I Jun 07, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
AFG and BAN in India | 2nd T20I Jun 05, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
SAW in ENG Jun 12, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
County Ground, Hove
NZ in IRE Jun 13, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
England's James Anderson to take six-week break from cricket to ensure full fitness ahead of India's tour

Anderson will use his time away from the game for what the England and Wales Cricket Board said was rehabilitation on a longstanding right-shoulder injury.

AFP, June 10, 2018

London: James Anderson is to have a six-week break from cricket in a bid to ensure England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker is fully fit for an upcoming series with India, it was announced Sunday.

The 35-year-old Lancashire swing bowler will use his time away from the game for what the England and Wales Cricket Board said was "rehabilitation" on a longstanding right-shoulder injury.

Cricket - England Nets - Emerald Headingley, Leeds, Britain - May 30, 2018 England's James Anderson during nets Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith - RC1EDBA23920

England's James Anderson during nets. Reuters

Anderson, who has taken 540 wickets in 138 Tests, will now miss Lancashire's next two County Championship matches against Worcestershire and Hampshire later this month.

The five home Tests against India are crammed into a six-week period from August 1 and England coach Trevor Bayliss said it was "vital" that Anderson, who no longer plays international white-ball cricket, was as fit as possible.

"We have five Tests against India in a six-week period from August 1, which will be an intense and challenging period for all our bowlers, and therefore it’s vital that we ensure Jimmy goes into that series in the best possible condition," said Bayliss in an ECB statement issued Sunday.

"Jimmy has to manage the issue with his right shoulder, and we’ve been advised that the best way for him to prepare for the India series is to take a six-week break from cricket now, initially to rest it and then to work slowly back to cricket," the Australian added.

"That six-week period covers Lancashire's two Championship matches over the next three weeks. We will then monitor to see where Jimmy is at and ensuring he is ready for the India series."

Despite an injury to his bowling arm, Anderson played in both Tests of England's recent 1-1 drawn series at home to Pakistan, taking nine wickets in total at an average of 19.11.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

