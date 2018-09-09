England's James Anderson slapped one demerit point, 15 per cent match fee for showing dissent at umpire's decision
In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of James Anderson, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016
London: England pacer James Anderson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the second day of the ongoing fifth Test against India.
James Anderson was found to have breached ICC Code of Conduct and was fined 15 per cent match fee along with one demerit point. Reuters
In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the fast bowler, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016, the ICC said in a statement.
The incident happened in the 29th over of India's innings when Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from umpire Kumar Dharmasena and then spoke to him in an aggressive manner following an unsuccessful LBW review against India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday.
He was found to have breached Article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match".
Anderson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Andy Pycroft.
The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Joel Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford, all from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, and fourth umpire Tim Robinson.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.
Updated Date:
Sep 09, 2018
