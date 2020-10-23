Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England's centrally contracted cricketers agree for 15 percent pay cut due to ECB's financial crisis

  • Agence France-Presse
  • October 23rd, 2020
  • 16:39:13 IST

London: England's centrally contracted men's cricketers have agreed to take a 15 percent pay cut as part of cost-cutting measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board says the English game has already lost more than £100 million ($130 million) – a figure that could rise to £200 million next year.

Last month the governing body announced it was to cut 62 jobs due to the financial crisis.

Representational image. Twitter @ecb_cricket

Representational image. Twitter @ecb_cricket

Bowlers Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have said recently that players are willing to take a pay cut, which the ECB revealed on Friday would come from retainers, match fees and win bonuses.

The annual contracts, which started on 1 October, were understood to have been worth £650,000 for Test stars and £275,000 for white-ball performers in 2019/20.

Director of men's cricket Ashley Giles thanked the players and the Team England Player Partnership (TEPP)

"The relationship with our men's players and their representatives (TEPP) is strong, and we need to recognise that our players, led by captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, have conducted themselves with great maturity and responsibility throughout this challenging time," he said.

"We now want to build on this agreement and work together on a number of areas relating to player welfare, particularly mental health, which remains a high priority for all of us, as we continue to navigate a path through this pandemic."

Richard Bevan, chairman of the TEPP, said: "These are unprecedented times and once again the players have shown that they fully appreciate the important role they play in helping cricket emerge from this pandemic in as strong a position as possible."

Updated Date: October 23, 2020 16:39:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England Cricket Board considering invitation to play 'short white-ball series' in Pakistan in 2021
First Cricket News

England Cricket Board considering invitation to play 'short white-ball series' in Pakistan in 2021

England could tour Pakistan for the first time in over a decade after officials confirmed they had received an invitation to visit the Asian giants early in 2021

Allan Border slams CA, BCCI on proposed change in schedule for India's tour of Australia
First Cricket News

Allan Border slams CA, BCCI on proposed change in schedule for India's tour of Australia

The Sydney Test, usually known as the New Year's Test, begins in the first week of January but has been pushed back to 7 January in the planned schedule.

Virat Kohli and Co allowed to train in Sydney during quarantine after deal between government and CA
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Co allowed to train in Sydney during quarantine after deal between government and CA

The Indian team was initially supposed to land in Brisbane but the Queensland state health authorities did not relax their 14-day quarantine rule to allow Virat Kohli and Co to train during that period.