England women vs India women Highlights, 1st ODI at Hove: IND win by seven wickets

Toss | India women won the toss and opt to bowl first

Playing XI:

India women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

England women: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (c/wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong

The stage is set for bidding a perfect farewell to Indian legend Jhulan Goswami. The Indian team is playing against a formidable English side, away from home. England are aloof from several key players including captain Heather Knight. England have been asked to bat first and will expect to have a nip in the air and the ball to move.

India could not have a better opportunity to win a rare ODI series in England.

However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad will be under a bit of pressure after their below-par performance in the T20I series where they were defeated 1-2. India’s batting has not been up to the mark and with Jemimah Rodrigues unavailable owing to an injury, the middle order looks more feeble than strong.

Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Meghna Singh will make a comeback to the squad after the T20Is.

England, on the other hand, will try to continue their winning run. Amy Jones will have responsibility on her hands as she continues to lead the side in Knight’s absence. Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earned their maiden call-ups after an impressive outing in the T20Is.

However, they have only selected Capsey to make a ODI debut.

Kate Cross said that she is excited to go on the field in the ODI series after having a quiet English summer compared to the last year.

The match will start after the teams observe a minute’s silence in the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

