England women vs India women 3rd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (t20)

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Bristol, 15 September, 2022

15 September, 2022
Starts 23:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
11/1 (2.4 ov)

3rd T20I
Yet To Bat

11/1 (2.4 ov) - R/R 4.13

Play In Progress

Smriti Mandhana - 5

Shafali Verma - 5

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Smriti Mandhana Batting 5 4 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Freya Davies 1 0 7 0
Issy Wong 0.4 0 0 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 11/1 (2.4)

11 (11) R/R: 4.12

Shafali Verma 5(12) S.R (41.66)

b Issy Wong

Check out LIVE scorecard from the third T20I between England women and India women

India play England in the final T20I. (Photo Source: BCCI Women/Twitter)

PREVIEW: The England women team will play the Indian side in Bristol in the third and final T20I. The three-match series is presently levelled at 1-1 and the winner of this match will clinch the series as well. While the English side won the first encounter, India made a fine return in the second, courtesy a good bowling performance from Sneh Rana followed by a brilliant batting display from opener Smriti Mandhana.

Mandhana scored an unbeaten 79 off 53 to help the side chase down a target of 143 runs inside 17 overs.

SQUADS:

England: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Bryony Smith, Amy Jones(w/c), Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Kate Cross

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Updated Date: September 15, 2022 22:07:48 IST

