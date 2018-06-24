England women bounce back after South Africa loss, beat New Zealand by 54 runs
England ended a day of fluctuating fortunes top of the women's Twenty20 tri-series table after bouncing back from a defeat by South Africa to beat New Zealand by 54 runs at Taunton on Saturday.
Agence France-Presse,
June 24, 2018
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 6 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 54 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat England Women by 6 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 121 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs PNGW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: England ended a day of fluctuating fortunes top of the women's Twenty20 tri-series table after bouncing back from a defeat by South Africa to beat New Zealand by 54 runs at Taunton on Saturday.
The format of the tournament means the three teams are all required to play double-headers and on Saturday it was the turn of England, the women's World Cup holders in 50 over cricket, to face two fixtures in a day.
South Africa twice conceded new record women's T20 totals when the competition started on Wednesday, with New Zealand piling up 216 for one only for England to shatter that mark within hours courtesy of a score of 250 for three.
England women recovered from South Africa loss and defeated New Zealand by 54 runs. Image courtesy: Twitter @Englandcricket
But the Proteas women, having lost both those first two games, hit back on Saturday with a six-wicket win over England at Taunton.
England batted first but only made 160 for five this time, thanks mainly to Tammy Beaumont's 71.
South Africa lost Laura Wolvaardt early in their chase before Lizelle Lee's 68 put the Proteas on top.
Sophie Ecclestone took two late wickets to give England a glimmer of hope but Sune Luus's excellent 63 not out saw the Proteas home as she ended the match with three balls to spare by hitting fast bowler Katherine Brunt for six.
England, however, returned to winning ways later Saturday with victory over New Zealand.
Natalie Sciver's 59 guided England to 172 for eight before left-arm spinner Ecclestone took four for 18 as the White Ferns slumped to 118 all out in reply.
Saturday's results left England two points above their opponents in the tournament standings, although they have played one game more than New Zealand.
Another round of pool play, with New Zealand playing twice at Bristol on 28 June, takes place before the top two sides in the table meet in a final at Chelmsford on 1 July.
Updated Date:
Jun 24, 2018
Also See
England women register highest T20 total hours after New Zealand set record as both teams thrash South Africa
India will travel to Caribbean after 2019 World Cup to play two Tests in their opening series of World Test Championship
New Zealand set new batting record; score 216 for 1 against South Africa to register highest score in Women's T20I