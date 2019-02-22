England will continue with an all-format coach after Trevor Bayliss' departure, says director of cricket Ashley Giles
England are almost certain to have one coach in charge of their test, one-day international and Twenty20 teams after Trevor Bayliss completes his stint later this year, director of cricket Ashley Giles has said.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs HKW Thailand Women beat Hong Kong Women by 82 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 NEPW Vs UAEW Nepal Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs KWTW China Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs MALW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Feb 24th, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW vs UAEW - Feb 24th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama backlash shows there's no safe place in India for my people: The account of a distressed Kashmiri writer
-
Bihar politicos battle it out over bungalows as cost incurred on Tejashwi Yadav's former residence draws outrage
-
Firebrand movie review: Despite important and relevant theme, Priyanka Chopra's Marathi production lacks spark
-
Kerala rape case: Sister Lucy, who protested against accused bishop, says sexual abuse is rampant in Church
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: IOC revokes two Olympic quotas, suspends talks with India for hosting future events
-
Rash of loan write-offs: YV Reddy proposes agri-risk fund as alternative with Kerala’s Debt Relief Commission as model
-
Islamic State faces defeat in Syria after US-backed SDF operations; withdrawal of American troops spells uncertainty for region
-
Marrying climate change and financial sustainability: The curious and troubling case of coal in India - II
-
In a remote Rajasthan national park, two women forest guards forge a friendship
-
कश्मीरी छात्रों पर हमले के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भेजा 11 राज्यों को नोटिस
-
संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ के सुरक्षा परिषद में आतंकवाद के मुद्दे पर चीन ने दिया भारत का साथ
-
कश्मीर: बारामूला के सोपोर में सुरक्षाबलों ने तीन आतंकियों को घेरा, एक आतंकी ढेर
-
उत्तराखंड में पढ़ने वाले कश्मीरी छात्रों के लिए सरकार क्या कर रही है?
-
पुलवामा की ‘केमिस्ट्री’ से सुधरेगा बीजेपी का ‘अंकगणित’?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Bengaluru: England are almost certain to have one coach in charge of their Test, one-day international and Twenty20 teams after Trevor Bayliss completes his stint later this year, director of cricket Ashley Giles has said.
Bayliss, who has been in charge of England since 2015, will step down following the home Ashes series against Australia in August and September, and Giles said he was not in favour of splitting coaching duties going forward.
File image of England coach Trevor Bayliss. Reuters
“I’m about 99.9 percent sure that I want one man to do that job in the future,” the former England spinner told BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.
“The last thing we want is a football-style mentality where a guy comes in, brings his whole backroom staff with him, and the whole structure falls apart.
“I think consistency of communication is really important.”
Giles, who took over from former Test captain Andrew Strauss in December, did not rule out the possibility of a home-grown coach replacing Australian Bayliss.
Peter Moores was the last Englishman to coach the national team in all three formats, from 2007 to 2009 and a second stint from 2014 to 2015.
“We’ve had one lead English coach in 20 years, and he’s done it twice. It’s a pretty sorry state of affairs for our coach development department,” added Giles, who coached England’s limited-overs sides between 2012 and 2014.
England, who host the 50-overs World Cup starting in May, are on tour of the West Indies where they lost the three-match test series 2-1 before winning the first of five ODIs.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2019 11:36:55 IST
Also See
Paul Farbrace quits as England assistant coach months before World Cup, set to join Warwickshire as sport director
England all-rounder Moeen Ali calls for stump microphone volume to be turned up to curb sledging
Shikhar Dhawan feels no special preparation is required for World Cup, says India has played enough in England to be tournament-ready