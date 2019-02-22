First Cricket
England will continue with an all-format coach after Trevor Bayliss' departure, says director of cricket Ashley Giles

England are almost certain to have one coach in charge of their test, one-day international and Twenty20 teams after Trevor Bayliss completes his stint later this year, director of cricket Ashley Giles has said.

Reuters, Feb 22, 2019 11:36:55 IST

Bayliss, who has been in charge of England since 2015, will step down following the home Ashes series against Australia in August and September, and Giles said he was not in favour of splitting coaching duties going forward.

Bayliss, who has been in charge of England since 2015, will step down following the home Ashes series against Australia in August and September, and Giles said he was not in favour of splitting coaching duties going forward.

File image of England coach Trevor Bayliss. Reuters

“I’m about 99.9 percent sure that I want one man to do that job in the future,” the former England spinner told BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

“The last thing we want is a football-style mentality where a guy comes in, brings his whole backroom staff with him, and the whole structure falls apart.

“I think consistency of communication is really important.”

Giles, who took over from former Test captain Andrew Strauss in December, did not rule out the possibility of a home-grown coach replacing Australian Bayliss.

Peter Moores was the last Englishman to coach the national team in all three formats, from 2007 to 2009 and a second stint from 2014 to 2015.

“We’ve had one lead English coach in 20 years, and he’s done it twice. It’s a pretty sorry state of affairs for our coach development department,” added Giles, who coached England’s limited-overs sides between 2012 and 2014.

England, who host the 50-overs World Cup starting in May, are on tour of the West Indies where they lost the three-match test series 2-1 before winning the first of five ODIs.

