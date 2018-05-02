First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 31 May 01, 2018
BLR Vs MUM
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs
IPL | Match 30 Apr 30, 2018
CHE Vs DEL
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils by 13 runs
BANW in SA May 04, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
BANW in SA May 06, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler believes there is nothing wrong with players choosing to play just one format

England’s Adil Rashid and Alex Hales have signed white ball-only contracts with their respective counties, which means they are not available for selection for the Test side, while Colin Munro did the same in New Zealand in March.

Reuters, May 02, 2018

New Delhi: England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said there is nothing wrong with cricketers wanting to specialise in a particular format and believes the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) has changed the 'climate' of the sport considerably.

England’s Adil Rashid and Alex Hales have signed white ball-only contracts with their respective counties, which means they are not available for selection for the Test side, while Colin Munro did the same in New Zealand in March.

Jos Buttler. AFP

Jos Buttler. AFP

Test, or red-ball, cricket’s slide in priority for many players is a concern for traditionalists and a recent report by the Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) said young players were putting their Twenty-20 ambitions above national contracts.

"I think there is nothing wrong in people wanting to specialise in the sport," Buttler told Hindustan Times.

"It is becoming increasingly tough to play in all three formats. I don’t think we should have that snobbery that if you play cricket, you need to play all formats."

Buttler also said players should not be criticised for looking to maximise their earnings in tournaments like the IPL.

"The climate of cricket has changed a lot with the IPL and the money the tournament offers," said Buttler, who earned 44 million Indian rupees ($659,274) in this year’s players auction after being bought by Rajasthan Royals.

"At the end of the day, we are professional athletes and we have a short career. To a big extent, earning as much money in that time is hugely important."

Buttler and his Rajasthan team mate Ben Stokes, who fetched a whopping $1.97 million in the February auction, are among a dozen English players currently playing in the eight-team league.

The limited-overs specialist said England’s approach to the shorter formats had changed significantly in recent times.

"We are taking white-ball cricket as seriously as red-ball cricket," said the 27-year-old.

"There are not many players who play all formats. So, the burnout issue is not prevalent anymore. (England coach) Trevor Bayliss, in particular, who had success (in IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders as the head coach, knows how important it is for the success of players."

Updated Date: May 02, 2018

Tags : #Adil Rashid #Alex Hales #Ben Stokes #Colin Munro #Cricket #Federation Of International Cricketers Association #Indian Premier League #IPL 2018 #Jos Buttler #New Zealand #Rajasthan Royals #SportsTracker #Trevor Bayliss

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 6 2 0 12
2
Hyderabad
 8 6 2 0 12
3
Punjab
 7 5 2 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Bangalore
 8 3 5 0 6
6
Rajasthan
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Mumbai
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Delhi
 8 2 6 0 4

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

Ben Stokes
opt1
Sanju Samson
opt2
Shreyas Iyer
opt3
Glenn Maxwell
opt4

IPL 2018: Bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils look to make an impact against inconsistent Rajasthan Royals




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all