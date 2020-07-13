Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Viv Richards and others praise Jason Holder and Co after famous victory

  • FP Trending
  • July 13th, 2020
  • 13:25:35 IST

Following West Indies' triumph in the first Test against England in Southampton, the cricket fraternity was all praise for the Caribbean outfit.

Jeramaine Blackwood's batting performance in the second innings and Shannon Gabriel's brilliant spell with the ball helped West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Here are some of the reactions:

India skipper Virak Kohli congratulated West Indies on their victory, writing, "Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket."

Sachin Tendulkar too extended his greetings to the team for their win. Tendulkar posted, "Good all-round performances by players from both teams. Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly."

VVS Laxman congratulated the team, writing, "Many congratulations @windiescricket on a brilliant win. Great display of skills and maturity and extremely well led by Jason Holder. Top knock from Blackwood in the fourth innings and West Indies showing how it is done."

Darren Sammy and Irfan Pathan too applauded West Indies on their win.

