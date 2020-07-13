England vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Viv Richards and others praise Jason Holder and Co after famous victory

Following West Indies' triumph in the first Test against England in Southampton, the cricket fraternity was all praise for the Caribbean outfit.

Jeramaine Blackwood's batting performance in the second innings and Shannon Gabriel's brilliant spell with the ball helped West Indies take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Here are some of the reactions:

India skipper Virak Kohli congratulated West Indies on their victory, writing, "Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket."

Sachin Tendulkar too extended his greetings to the team for their win. Tendulkar posted, "Good all-round performances by players from both teams. Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly."

First game after the break belongs to us! Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys You make us proud... 👊🏿 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/wYAVRGOwh6 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) July 12, 2020

Test Cricket matters, winning overseas matters, @windiescricket doing well in Test cricket matters. Great to see Test Match cricket back and great to see West Indies win. A phenomenal effort from the whole WI team. Congratulations #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/yKUILMdOEr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2020

VVS Laxman congratulated the team, writing, "Many congratulations @windiescricket on a brilliant win. Great display of skills and maturity and extremely well led by Jason Holder. Top knock from Blackwood in the fourth innings and West Indies showing how it is done."

Darren Sammy and Irfan Pathan too applauded West Indies on their win.

Well done to @windiescricket played with patience great skill and maturity we’ll lead by their captain @Jaseholder98 #ENGvWI 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) July 12, 2020

Cricket is so much better with @windiescricket doing well in the longest format of the game.Congratulations to the WI team for winning the test match #ENGvWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 12, 2020