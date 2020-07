England vs West Indies: Teams left frustrated as Day 3 of 2nd Test gets washed out without a ball bowled

Manchester: Rain prevented any play on the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies in Manchester on Saturday.

England, trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, now has only two days left to force a victory.

West Indies will resume Sunday morning on 32-1 in reply to England's first innings 469-9 declared, with Kraigg Brathwaite six not out and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph unbeaten on 14.

Opener John Campbell fell for 12 on Friday, trapped leg before by Sam Curran.

Ben Stokes top-scored in England's innings with 176 — his 10th Test century — while Dom Sibley hit 120, his second ton.

Jos Buttler also made 40 and Dom Bess finished unbeaten on 31. Off-spinner Roston Chase was the most effective West Indies bowler. He took 5-172 and paceman Kemar Roach picked up 2-58.

West Indies won the first Test in Southampton by four wickets.

The third and final match is also in Manchester.