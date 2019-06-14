Rose Bowl, Southampton Weather Update, England vs West Indies: Rain has played a big role in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 — much to the disappointment of players, fans and organisers. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, South Africa vs West Indies, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and on Thursday, India vs New Zealand have all been washed out with teams sharing spoils.

For most parts, the miserable conditions have prevailed in parts of Scotland, north Wales and north of England. While in Southampton, which is in south of England, where West Indies take on the hosts, the conditions appear better.

Weather prediction suggests the day will be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain. The rain is set to get heavier during the afternoon and the temperature is expected to hover from 12 degrees Celsius to 17 degrees Celsius.

With England vs West Indies scheduled to begin at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST), early morning showers are expected to give way to a clear patch. It is expected to remain clear until 2 PM local time (6.30 PM IST) before another bout of showers. Intermittent rain will be the course of things in the afternoon. Conditions are slated to improve significantly near 5 PM local (9.30 PM IST) and remain that way for the remainder of the day.

Coming into the fixture, England received positive news of Jos Buttler recovering from his injury.

Buttler hurt his right hip while batting in England's win against Bangladesh, hobbling for the remainder of his knock and passing on wicketkeeping duties to Jonny Bairstow.

"Yes, he's fine. He'll be taking part in today's practice fully. It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He said he could have kept, but he wasn't really sure if he would be able to run after a high catch," said England coach Trevor Bayliss.

Buttler has been in fine form at the World Cup, with scores of 18, 103 and 64 all coming at punishing strike rates.

Should Buttler fail to prove his fitness, Hampshire's James Vince would be the likeliest pick in his role as spare batsman.

England are fourth in the points table after India's washout took them to third with five points. West Indies, meanwhile, are sixth with three points.

(With inputs from AFP)