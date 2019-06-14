Rain has played a big role in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 — much to the disappointment of players, fans and organisers. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, South Africa vs West Indies, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and on Thursday, India vs New Zealand have all been washed out with teams sharing spoils. England vs West Indies is expected to see action on the cricket field despite weather forecast suggesting rain in the afternoon at Rose Bowl, Southampton. Read the weather update here . As of now, it's not raining in Southampton.

After a promising start against Pakistan, the Caribbeans slipped against Australia, before their match against South Africa was washed out. Jason Holder would like to get back the winning momentum and he would like to believe that he has the firepower in his arsenal to seriously unsettle the hosts. Both teams have fearsome pace attacks and adventurous batsmen. Read the match preview here .

Cricket writers Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss yet another washed-out tie of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, this time between India and New Zealand. Listen to them here .

Pitch has been kept under the hooded cover, which means it is still quite hard. It has low grass cover, some moisture, but is still quite hard. Expect a lot of short balls on this pitch, especially with big square boundaries.

Eoin Morgan, England captain : Predicted there might be a little bit of moisture early on, so wanted to take advantage of that. We've got the same team .

Jason Holder, West Indies captain : Probably wanted to bowl first, looking at the fresh wicket. We all know what's at stake and we've planned well for this. It's a matter of adapting to particular players we are playing against. Three changes, Lewis and Russell are back while Gabriel makes his first appearance .

Windies have lost 10 out of 15 ODIs which they have played in England since 2009.

England have won each of their last four ODIs at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

National anthems have been sung, and we have Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis opening for the Windies once again. Chris Woakes has the ball in hand for the first over.

Chris Woakes starts off with a maiden, bowling terrific lines to start with, forcing his namesake to be a little cautious. Gayle looks in no hurry to get off the mark at the moment.

Jofra Archer from the other end, getting ready to bowl against the team he had represented at the U-19 level. Starts off with a wide down the leg side to Lewis, which opens the team's account. Lewis then nudges the ball towards the leg side to set off for a single, collecting the first run off the bat. Sharp bouncer to Gayle in the penultimate delivery, to which the Jamaican has no option but to duck. Just one off the over.

BOWLED EM ! Searing yorker from Chris Woakes, measuring 140 clicks! Lewis wasn't able to get his bat down on time, and has done little to impress the team management after making his way back into the team. WI 4/1

Gayle finally gets off the mark with a single off the second delivery, having to sprint towards the non-striker's end, a sight not usually associated with the veteran cricketer who prefers to slog the ball out of the park. Woakes then gets the early breakthrough for the home team, castling Lewis with a well-directed yorker to send him back to the pavilion for 2.

Chris Gayle has hit a six every nine balls in ODIs this year. (Total - 42 sixes) He scored five fifty-plus scores out of six ODI innings this year before today.

FOUR ! First boundary of the innings, albeit one that comes off a lucky edge off Gayle's bat, somehow missing the stumps along the way. WI 8/1

Shai Hope’s average of 28.72 against England in ODIs - the lowest for him against any opponent. (Min. five innings)

Archer certainly is cranking his pace up in this over, touching 146 kmph in the fourth delivery. Gayle collects a boundary off the last delivery of the over, getting an inside edge that guides the ball towards the fine leg fence.

Another quality over from Woakes, collecting his second maiden as a result. Shai Hope, the batsman to walk out after Lewis' dismissal, is yet to get off the mark at the end of the over.

FOUR ! First dominant shot from Gayle in the day! Transfers the weight on his backfoot and drills the ball down the ground, the ball nearly crashing into the bowler's ankle along the way. WI 12/1

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Gayle, who's now looking in his element! WI 16/1

Gayle starts the over with back-to-back boundaries off the first two deliveries, which then is followed by three singles collected off the remaining deliveries of the over.

Gayle is dropped on 15 by Wood at third man after getting a thick top edge. Just two off the over, including a wide off the penultimate delivery.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Gayle off a short delivery from Archer. WI 25/1

Five off Archer's fourth over, including a boundary to Gayle off the first ball of the over, in which the Jamaican pulls a back-of-length delivery from the Barbados-born pacer towards the midwicket fence. Meanwhile, Jason Roy has left the field after looking a bit uncomfortable and hobbling a bit. James Vince is on the field as his cover.

FOUR ! Back-of-length from Woakes, and Gayle smashes this down the ground, the ball landing just short of the long on boundary rope. WI 30/1

SIX ! Gayle dances down the ground this time, and launches the ball down the ground for a maximum. WI 36/1

Gayle smashes the ball down the ground off successive deliveries, collecting a four and a six as a result. Hope gets a leading edge off the penultimate delivery, the ball landing wide of the point fielder. 12 off the over.

Archer continues his variations in pace, barely touching 117 kmph in the second delivery to squaring Hope up with a back-of-length ball that measures 148 clicks. Three singles collected in the over.

First bowling change of the innings, this one coming at the start of the second powerplay as Morgan tosses the ball over to Plunkett. The pacer concedes a wide down the leg side off the third delivery. Hope goes for a well-timed drive, only to be cut off at extra cover. Five off the over.

Change from both ends, with Mark Wood bowling from the other end, bowling to a well-set Gayle, whom he had dropped on 15 earlier in the innings. Gayle collects a single off the last delivery, preventing Wood from starting his spell with a maiden.

FOUR ! Hope was looking to guide the ball towards third man, but nearly ended up getting caught behind, with the ball travelling dangerously close to Buttler's gloves before running away to third man. Brings up the fifty for the Windies. WI 53/1

Fifty partnership up between Gayle and Hope for the second wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single in the 13th over. Gayle, though, has been the primary aggressor in this stand, collecting 35 of those runs. WI 54/1

OUT ! Plunkett gets the key wicket of Gayle, who succumbs to a short ball, getting a top-edge that results in a catch for Bairstow at deep square leg. WI 54/2

Hope opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards third man, although the ball travels dangerously close to the keeper's gloves along the way. Hope then brings up the fifty stand with a single off the third delivery, before Plunkett breaks the stand by including a top-edge off Gayle's bat with a short delivery, resulting in a catch to Bairstow at deep square-leg. Seven runs and a wicket off the over.

Liam Plunkett has taken 25 wickets against Windies in ODIs - the joint most for him against any opponent alongside Australia.

OUT ! Wood's lbw appeal is initially turned down by umpire Dharmasena, with skipper Morgan not taking long to make the signal for the review. HawkEye shows three reds, with the appeal looking plumb even to the naked eye. West Indies lose two quick wickets in no time. WI 55/3

Most wickets for Plunkett against an opponent in ODIs:

Nicholas Pooran joins Shai Hope at the crease after Gayle's dismissal, and he gets off the mark with a single off his first delivery. Wood then gets rid of Hope with an inswinger that raps him plumb on the front pad, although the appeal is initially turned down by the umpire and requires skipper Morgan to turn it around by using the review. Hetmyer gets off the mark with a single off the third delivery that he faces. Two runs and a wicket from the over.

An update on Jason Roy's injury from the England camp. Roy is experiencing "some tightness in his left hamstring" and is "currently being assessed." 🤞 🤞 pic.twitter.com/NTQ7Hgn0Nf

Four singles collected off the Plunkett's third over, with the two batsmen facing a major task as far as rebuilding the innings is concerned. First drinks break taken at the end of this over.

Tight over, with just one run coming off the over. Good spell from Wood so far

FOUR! Poorans sees width and he cuts it through the point for four.

FOUR! Short ball and Pooran smashes this over mid-wicket for four.

Two boundaries hit in the over. Pooran is beginning to open his arms now. England should stop bowling his short balls.

Wood continues. He is trying to bowl short stuff to both the batsmen, more to Hetmyer, the new batter. England maintaining the stranglehold in the match. Good over from Woods. Just 2 off it.

Another quiet over for England. Plunkett continues from the other end. The plan from the bowlers it to keep the two left-handers on their toes with a bouncer every now and then.

Ben Stokes into the attack now. This Windies pair needs to rebuild the innings. Great chance for likes of Pooran and Hetmyer, the new generation of Windies batter to make a mark in 50-over format and prove their mettle.

Change from both ends, with spin being brought into play for the first time in the 21st over. Single collected off each of the first three deliveries. Adil Rashid then beats Pooran's outside edge with a googly. A dot and a single off each of the last two deliveries. Four off the over.

Pitch has been kept under the hooded cover, which means it is still quite hard. It has low grass cover, some moisture, but is still quite hard. Expect a lot of short balls on this pitch, especially with big square boundaries.

Eoin Morgan, England captain : Predicted there might be a little bit of moisture early on, so wanted to take advantage of that. We've got the same team .

Jason Holder, West Indies captain : Probably wanted to bowl first, looking at the fresh wicket. We all know what's at stake and we've planned well for this. It's a matter of adapting to particular players we are playing against. Three changes, Lewis and Russell are back while Gabriel makes his first appearance .

BOWLED EM ! Searing yorker from Chris Woakes, measuring 140 clicks! Lewis wasn't able to get his bat down on time, and has done little to impress the team management after making his way back into the team. WI 4/1

Fifty partnership up between Gayle and Hope for the second wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single in the 13th over. Gayle, though, has been the primary aggressor in this stand, collecting 35 of those runs. WI 54/1

OUT ! Plunkett gets the key wicket of Gayle, who succumbs to a short ball, getting a top-edge that results in a catch for Bairstow at deep square leg. WI 54/2

OUT ! Wood's lbw appeal is initially turned down by umpire Dharmasena, with skipper Morgan not taking long to make the signal for the review. HawkEye shows three reds, with the appeal looking plumb even to the naked eye. West Indies lose two quick wickets in no time. WI 55/3

England vs West Indies, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Match Updates: Change from both ends, with spin being brought into play for the first time in the 21st over. Single collected off each of the first three deliveries. Adil Rashid then beats Pooran's outside edge with a googly. A dot and a single off each of the last two deliveries. Four off the over.

England head coach Trevor Bayliss is optimistic that Jos Buttler will be fit to play in Friday's World Cup match against the West Indies in Southampton.

Buttler hurt his right hip while batting in England's win against Bangladesh, hobbling for the remainder of his knock and passing on wicketkeeping duties to Jonny Bairstow.

He was scheduled to join his teammates during a net session at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday and Bayliss said, "Yes, he's fine. He'll be taking part in today's practice fully.

"It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He said he could have kept, but he wasn't really sure if he would be able to run after a high catch."

Asked if Buttler might play as a specialist batsman to lighten his workload in the field, Bayliss kept his options open.

"I haven't really thought about it. We'll make that decision in the next day or so," the Australian said.

"We'll see how he pulls up and how he performs at practice. I'm expecting him to play a full part." Buttler has been in fine form at the World Cup, with scores of 18, 103 and 64 all coming at punishing strike rates.

Should Buttler fail to prove his fitness, Hampshire's James Vince would be the likeliest pick in his role as spare batsman.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is also eyeing a return to the team after sitting out the 106-run victory over Bangladesh in Cardiff.

His off-breaks were deemed surplus to requirements in a seam-heavy attack at Sophia Gardens, but he could come back into consideration in Southampton.

Moeen was excused from training on Wednesday after the birth of his new baby daughter Haadiya.

He will rejoin the squad for final preparations on the eve of the game and is available to take on the West Indies.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs West Indies match:

When will England vs West Indies match take place?

The England vs West Indies match will take place on 14 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The England vs West Indies fixture will be played in The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the match begin?

The England vs West Indies fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With Agency inputs