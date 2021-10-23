Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs West Indies At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 23 October, 2021

23 October, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
31/4 (6.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 14
Yet To Bat

West Indies England
31/4 (6.0 ov) - R/R 5.17

Play In Progress

Chris Gayle - 4

Dwayne Bravo - 0

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dwayne Bravo Batting 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Moeen Ali 3 1 15 2
Tymal Mills 0.6 0 4 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 31/4 (6)

4 (4) R/R: 3

Chris Gayle 13(13) S.R (100)

c Dawid Malan b Tymal Mills
Live Score Updates, England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021: Hetmyer departs to leave Windies three down

Live Score Updates, England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021: Hetmyer departs to leave Windies three down

19:56 (IST)

After 5 overs,West Indies 27/3 ( Chris Gayle 9 , Dwayne Bravo 0)

England maintain their strong start in the match, as Moeen gets rid  nof Hetmyer, as Windies lose their third wicket. Windies are in a spot of bother now, and Dwayne Bravo joins  Universe Boss Gayle with a task in hand. 

19:45 (IST)

After 3 overs,West Indies 9/2 ( Chris Gayle 0 , Shimron Hetmyer 0)

Moeen is back, and sends the second opener back home packing. It's a wicket maiden , as he gets rid of Lendl Simmons, who slogs towards Livingtsone at deep midwicket. Two new batters in Gayle and Hetmyer at the crease now. 

19:43 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Double blow for Windies as Simmons slogs this one only to end up hitting to the Livingstone, the man at deep midwicket. Moeen with the scalp. 

19:41 (IST)

After 2 overs,West Indies 9/1 ( Lendl Simmons 3 , Chris Gayle 0)

Chris Woakes is brought into attack, and gives England the breakthrough. Slow ball from Woakes, Lewis look to slam down the ground, but takes the bottom of the bat and Moeen Ali makes no mkistake with the catch. Chris Gayle is the new batter. 

19:38 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Early breakthrough for England as Moeen makes no mistake with the catch to get rid of Evin Lewis. Chris Woakes with the wicket. Lewis c Moeen Ali b Woakes 6

19:35 (IST)

After 1 overs,West Indies 7/0 ( Lendl Simmons 1 , Evin Lewis 6)

Moeen Ali first up for England, with Lendl Simmons on strike. Simmons is off the mark with a single towards the mid-wicket gap. Three balls later, Lewis brings up the first six of the match as he lofts an overpitched ball from Moeen to guide the ball over the bowlers' head. Seven off the first over. 

19:30 (IST)

National anthems of both countries have been completed. It's time for LIVE cricketing action! Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis walk out to bat. Spin first up with Moeen Ali being introduced. Simmons on strike. 

19:17 (IST)

West Indies playing XI: Kieron Pollard (Captain),Evin Lewis,  Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

19:14 (IST)

England  playing XI : Eoin Morgan(Captain), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali,  Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

19:10 (IST)

Toss news: England have won the toss and opted to field first. News from the England camp is that Tymal Mills is in the playing XI. 

England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup, Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and defending champions West Indies, taking place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Carlos Brathwaite broke England hearts when the two teams faced off in the 2016 T20 World Cup final in Kolkata, eventually guiding the Windies to their second T20 World Cup title, but this time it's a different story at a different edition of the tournament. Stay tuned as we build up towards the game.

Preview: The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 begins on Saturday, 23 October, and ODI world champions and 2010 T20 world champions England begin their campaign by facing West Indies in the evening game in Dubai.

The Super 12s will feature eight top teams that have automatically qualified along with four teams from the preliminary round that ended on Friday. Australia take on South Africa in the opening game in the afternoon, with the meeting between the two sides that last faced each other in a T20 World Cup match in an epic final five years ago, next.

Defending champions West Indies, who managed to chase down the 156-run target in the 2016 World T20 final thanks to a flurry of sixes off Carlos Brathwaite's bat, will hope to get off to a strong start as they set their sights on an unprecedented third T20 world title.

England, on the other hand, will look to shrug off the disappointment of missing out on the services of key names like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes and will hope others, including the out-of-form captain Eoin Morgan himself, can step up and deliver for the side in their absence.

File image of the England cricket team. AP

ICC World Cup 2021 England vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live on TV and Online. AP

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage of the England-West Indies match is concerned:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and the West Indies take place?

The match between England and West Indies will take place on 23 October 2021.

What is the venue for the England and West Indies match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai

What time will the England and West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England and West Indies match

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan, Tymal Mills

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo

