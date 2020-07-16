England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer to miss second Test following breach of bio-secure protocols

England will be without Jofra Archer for the second Test against West Indies after the pacer was found to have breached the team's bio-secure protocols. The second Test of the series gets underway on Thursday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The visitors lead the three-match Test series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Southampton by four wickets.

Archer, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said, will now undergo five days of isolation while being tested for COVID-19. Only if he tests negative will his self-isolation be lifted. West Indies have been made aware of the situation and have not expressed dissatisfaction with safety measures in place.

England and West Indies are playing in an isolated environment in Manchester because of the coronavirus pandemic and no player is allowed to leave the bio-secure bubble.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” Archer told ECB website.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble."

“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

Archer's last-minute exclusion throws England's bowling plans awry. The hosts had announced 13-man squad for second Test on Wednesday, resting swing bowler James Anderson and quick Mark Wood.

Absence of three bowlers from the first Test increases the likelihood of a recall for Stuart Broad. England's second-highest Test wicket-taker of all time was dropped for the contest in Southampton and spoke out publicly about his disappointment.

England's squad for second Test: Joe Root (captain), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.