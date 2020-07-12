Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England vs West Indies: Jermaine Blackwood's steely 95 hands Windies four-wicket win in first Test

  • The Associated Press
  • July 12th, 2020
  • 23:43:53 IST

Southampton: The West Indies won the first international cricket match since the sport’s return after the coronavirus outbreak, beating England late in Day 5 of a thrilling first Test at an empty Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Jermaine Blackwood top-scored with 95 as West Indies overcame an early wobble to win by four wickets in the final session. John Campbell hit the winning run.

West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood plays a shot during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies. AP

West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood plays a shot on the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies. AP

West Indies finished on 200-6 in its second innings to take an early lead in the three-Test series.

The tourists had resumed after tea on 143-4, still 57 runs from the victory target.

Blackwood and Roston Chase had revived West Indies with a 73-run partnership which ended when Chase was caught behind for 37 against hostile pace from Barbados-born Jofra Archer. Before the pair came together, West Indies was 27-3.

Blackwood and Shane Dowrich shared a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket before stand-in England captain Ben Stokes had wicket-keeper Dowrich caught behind for 20. Stokes also claimed Blackwood’s wicket with James Anderson providing the catch.

Archer ended with 3-45.

The second Test starts Thursday in Manchester.

Updated Date: July 12, 2020 23:43:53 IST

