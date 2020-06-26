Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England vs West Indies: Jason Holder will bowl in four-day game, says coach Phil Simmons

  • Press Trust of India
  • June 26th, 2020
  • 17:49:13 IST

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has allayed concerns over skipper Jason Holder's fitness ahead of the Tests against England, saying he would be back to bowling soon.

Holder didn't bowl when his team fielded in the second innings and wasn't required to bat on the final day of the three-day match on Thursday.

"Jason has had a slight niggle on his ankle and that is what has held him back from bowling," Simmons was quoted as saying by the windiescricket.com.

"He will be back to bowling in the four-day game and should be bowling his full quota. As for the batting if you get one ball and you're out, that's all you can do."

West Indies are scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match from Tuesday at Emirates Old Trafford before they reach Southampton for the series-opener from 8 July.

In this Aug. 30, 2019 photo, West Indies' captain Jason Holder celebrates taking the wicket of India's captain Virat Kohli during day one of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Jason Holder has overcome his niggle and is set bowl in the upcoming four-day game. AP

It will be first international bilateral series since March when coronovirus forced shut all sporting action.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is making a comeback after an ankle surgery and Simmons is impressed with the way he has bowled so far.

"He looks ready, that was evident here. When you see how he bowled in the first innings, then again yesterday and even more so this morning you could see he's close to 100 percent. Now we want to get him up to 100 just before the Test match," he said.

Updated Date: June 26, 2020 17:49:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli
sports news

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami doesn't need push, Kuldeep Yadav knows why he is dropped, says skipper Virat Kohli

India vs South Africa: Proteas must channel Aussie Steve O'keefe's 2017 Pune heroics, follow Vizag batting template to bounce back
sports news

India vs South Africa: Proteas must channel Aussie Steve O'keefe's 2017 Pune heroics, follow Vizag batting template to bounce back

Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India
sports news

Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India