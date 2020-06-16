First Cricket
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
England vs West Indies: Jason Holder says friendship with Jofra Archer will take backseat during Test series

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder said his team will treat Barbados-born speedster Jofra Archer as just another English cricketer when the opening Test begins in Southampton on 8 July.

Press Trust of India, Jun 16, 2020 21:08:39 IST

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder on Tuesday said his team will treat Barbados-born speedster Jofra Archer as just another English cricketer when the opening Test begins in Southampton on 8 July.

England vs West Indies: Jason Holder says friendship with Jofra Archer will take backseat during Test series

File image of West Indies Test captain Jason Holder. Reuters

Archer gained eligibility to represent England in 2018. He had played for West Indies U-19 side in 2014.

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach had on Sunday sounded a warning to Archer, saying there will be "no friendships" with him during the series.

Echoing a similar voice, Holder said friendship with Archer will take a back seat when the three-match series begins.
"Archer is English now. I think Kemar Roach had an interview yesterday and he spoke about the same thing," Holder said on the show Good Morning Britain.

"You know we are friends off the field but when we cross that line you just see him as another Englishman. I am sure even he must be looking to knock our heads off."

The three-match Test series will restart international cricket which was shutdown in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archer has emerged as a match-winner ever since he started playing for England, having played a pivotal role in helping his team win their maiden World Cup last year.

Asked about the ongoing worldwide protest against racism following the death of George Floyd in the USA, Holder said the West Indies team is firmly behind the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

"As a team we will show our solidarity to the movement. We had few discussions and come 8 July, we will show our support," he said.

"I've been following it quite closely and I've seen many opinions on the matter and what should be done and what can be done. It's a perfect opportunity to effect change. One of the things that stands out is unity. We need to unite and come together as one."

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 21:08:39 IST

Tags : England, England Vs West Indies, England Vs West Indies 2020, George Floyd, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, West Indies


