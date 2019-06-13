First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 17 Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 41 runs
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Jun 14, 2019
ENG vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Windies legend Joel Garner backs Jason Holder-led team to lift trophy

Former West Indies fast bowler Joel Garner has said the current side stand a decent chance of winning the Cricket World Cup – 40 years since he helped them last lift the trophy with a record five-wicket haul in the final.

Reuters, Jun 13, 2019 20:49:38 IST

Nottingham: Former West Indies fast bowler Joel Garner has said the current side stand a decent chance of winning the Cricket World Cup – 40 years since he helped them last lift the trophy with a record five-wicket haul in the final.

Jason Holder’s Windies side have had a mixed start to their campaign, crushing Pakistan in their opening match before losing to Australia and then seeing their game with South Africa abandoned.

Joel Garner

"If we play the kind of cricket that we are expected to play, which is consistent cricket, we will get to the final," said former West Indies legend Joel Garner. AP

They face hosts and pre-tournament favourites England in Southampton on Friday.

“If we play the kind of cricket that we are expected to play, which is consistent cricket, we will get to the final,” the 6’8”-tall (2.03m) Garner, nicknamed Big Bird in his playing days, told Metro.co.uk.

“And then there’s nothing stopping us from winning the final. But you cannot depend on one or two players to get you there.

“I’m a West Indian, so of course I want to see them win. But it could be any of the top teams. When it gets to the semi-finals - that’s when the dog fight will really begin.”

“Jason Holder has worked hard and he’s turning out to be a good leader,” Garner added. “I’d be delighted to see him lift the trophy because it’s been a long time since we won the World Cup.”

However, Garner was reluctant to give his forecast for Friday’s game against England.

“I’m not even going to predict that one. I just hope we get 100 overs in and see some good cricket,” he said.

Four World Cup matches have had to be scrapped so far due to rain.

Garner’s five-for-38 in the 1979 World Cup final against England remains the best-ever bowling performance in the last game of the tournament.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 20:49:38 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup England, England, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Holder, Joel Garner, West Indies, West Indies Vs England, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 0 7
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 0 5
England 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all