England vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Thumpingly good', 'shocker', Twitter reacts as England post easy win over Windies

Here's how twitter reacted after England beat West Indies by 9 wickets in Match 19 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 14, 2019 22:31:09 IST

Joe Root hit his second century of the tournament after the England pace battery tormented the West Indies batsmen to set up a thumping eight-wicket win in their World Cup match on Friday.

West Indies got a taste of their own medicine — they had troubled the Pakistanis with bouncers in their only win thus far — as the England pace battery unleashed fiery spells to bundle them out for 212 in 44.4 overs.

England overhauled the target with remarkable ease, completing the win in 33.1 overs as Root remained unbeaten on 100, which came off 94 balls.

In his 16th ODI hundred, Root found the boundary rope 11 times.

West Indies owed their total to Nicholas Pooran (63), who chose the biggest stage to strike his maiden ODI fifty, and Shimron Hetmyer's (39) sensible batting on a pitch which had no demons.

They added 89 runs for the fourth wicket but West Indies' big guns failed to fire.

Extravagance, when the situation demanded patience, resulted in Chris Gayle (36) and Andre Russell (21) throwing their wickets away. The T20 style batting in the longer format cost their side dear.

Young pacer Archer (3/30) had the West Indies batsmen dancing on the pitch, troubling them with the steep bounce.

Here is what the Twitterati had to say about the contest.

Root surpassed a milestone

Earlier, it was a shocker for all of us that it didn't rain

Chris Woakes walked in at 3 and raised a few eyebrows

Windies were not at their best today

Bad day in the office for the boys from the Caribbean

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 22:31:09 IST

