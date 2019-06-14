Joe Root hit his second century of the tournament after the England pace battery tormented the West Indies batsmen to set up a thumping eight-wicket win in their World Cup match on Friday.

West Indies got a taste of their own medicine — they had troubled the Pakistanis with bouncers in their only win thus far — as the England pace battery unleashed fiery spells to bundle them out for 212 in 44.4 overs.

England overhauled the target with remarkable ease, completing the win in 33.1 overs as Root remained unbeaten on 100, which came off 94 balls.

In his 16th ODI hundred, Root found the boundary rope 11 times.

West Indies owed their total to Nicholas Pooran (63), who chose the biggest stage to strike his maiden ODI fifty, and Shimron Hetmyer's (39) sensible batting on a pitch which had no demons.

They added 89 runs for the fourth wicket but West Indies' big guns failed to fire.

Extravagance, when the situation demanded patience, resulted in Chris Gayle (36) and Andre Russell (21) throwing their wickets away. The T20 style batting in the longer format cost their side dear.

Young pacer Archer (3/30) had the West Indies batsmen dancing on the pitch, troubling them with the steep bounce.

Here is what the Twitterati had to say about the contest.

Root surpassed a milestone

Most centuries for England in international cricket: 38 - Alastair Cook

32 - Kevin Pietersen

32 - Joe Root*

28 - Graham Gooch#ENGvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 14, 2019

Earlier, it was a shocker for all of us that it didn't rain

in a shocking development, there is no ground inspection scheduled in the immediate future in the ongoing match of #CWC19 #ENGvWI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 14, 2019

Chris Woakes walked in at 3 and raised a few eyebrows

Chris Woakes at 3?? 😱 England have decided to take a ....... #EngvWI #CWC19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 14, 2019

Windies were not at their best today

England coasting in spite of a question mark over two leading batsmen. Have always said the West Indies are a team you have to be wary of, not lose sleep over. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2019

Bad day in the office for the boys from the Caribbean

England are thumpingly good. Windies feeling the brunt of their bowling and batting — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 14, 2019

