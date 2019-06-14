The size and pace of the fast bowlers from the Caribbean has cricket watchers excited about a potential West Indies renaissance at the World Cup.

The fact one of them is playing for England makes it more intriguing. Barbados-born Jofra Archer was a late inclusion in England's squad after qualifying on residency in March.

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer said Archer "made his choice." Now he's going to have to live with it.

The 24-year-old Archer is set to lead the England attack against the West Indies on Friday, a showdown that will be in the spotlight.

Archer was the toast of London after taking three wickets against South Africa in England's tournament-opening win, and has six wickets so far at the World Cup.

The West Indies have had plenty of choice in the pace department, with skipper Jason Holder working with Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas and Carlos Brathwaite to bounce out Pakistan for 105 and then cause defending champion Australia all kinds of trouble early before slipping to a 15-run loss.

Cottrell took two early wickets to have South Africa reeling at 29-2 on Monday before rain washed out the group game at Hampshire's Rose Bowl. The Windies will take a 1-1-1 record back to Hampshire on Friday to face England, who have two wins and a loss.

Mark Wood set to miss out

England fast bowler Mark Wood could miss the World Cup match against the West Indies in Southampton on Friday following a recurrence of his longstanding ankle problems.

Wood suffered discomfort in his left ankle after England's win over Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday, when the Durham quick recorded the fastest delivery of the tournament so far at 95.6 mph (153.9 kmh).

The 29-year-old, who revived his England career with some fiery spells during this year's tour of the West Indies, has undergone three major operations on his ankle.

He experienced further problems on the eve of the World Cup, pulling out of a warm-up game against Australia.

England captain Eoin Morgan said Wood's latest injury problem did not mean he was facing the end of his World Cup.

"It's nothing too serious, he just pulled up a little bit sore from the game in Cardiff — he's the only concern at the moment," Morgan said on Thursday.

Windies batsmen need to take responsibility

West Indies captain Jason Holder said his batsmen need to take more responsibility after they lost to Australia by 15 runs in the Cricket World Cup.

Chasing 289 for victory, West Indies made a poor start before Shai Hope (68) and Nicholas Pooran (40) rebuilt the innings, but the Mitchell Starc-led Australian attack restricted them to 273-9.

“Guys just need to learn from the mistakes that they make. Take a little bit more responsibility, and chasing especially, you just need to take responsibility, and it’s important that one of the top four batters be there at the very, very end,” Holder told reporters.

West Indies began their campaign strongly by crushing Pakistan thanks to hostile pace bowling, but saw their match against South Africa abandoned due to inclement weather.

Jos Buttler set to make return after injury

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will be fit for Friday’s World Cup match against West Indies, head coach Trevor Bayliss said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old sustained heavy bruising on his right hip while batting for the tournament favourites against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday and he did not keep wicket.

“He’s fine,” Bayliss told reporters ahead of Friday’s game in Southampton

With inputs from Agencies.

