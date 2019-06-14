First Cricket
England vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs West Indies match

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 14, 2019 07:55:52 IST

England head coach Trevor Bayliss is optimistic that Jos Buttler will be fit to play in Friday's World Cup match against the West Indies in Southampton.

Buttler hurt his right hip while batting in England's win against Bangladesh, hobbling for the remainder of his knock and passing on wicketkeeping duties to Jonny Bairstow.

He was scheduled to join his team-mates during a net session at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday and Bayliss said: "Yes, he's fine. He'll be taking part in today's practice fully.

"It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He said he could have kept, but he wasn't really sure if he would be able to run after a high catch."

Asked if Buttler might play as a specialist batsman to lighten his workload in the field, Bayliss kept his options open.

"I haven't really thought about it. We'll make that decision in the next day or so," the Australian said.

"We'll see how he pulls up and how he performs at practice. I'm expecting him to play a full part." Buttler has been in fine form at the World Cup, with scores of 18, 103 and 64 all coming at punishing strike rates.

Should Buttler fail to prove his fitness, Hampshire's James Vince would be the likeliest pick in his role as spare batsman.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is also eyeing a return to the team after sitting out the 106-run victory over Bangladesh in Cardiff.

His off-breaks were deemed surplus to requirements in a seam-heavy attack at Sophia Gardens, but he could come back into consideration in Southampton.

Moeen was excused from training on Wednesday after the birth of his new baby daughter Haadiya.

He will rejoin the squad for final preparations on the eve of the game and is available to take on the West Indies.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs West Indies match:

When will England vs West Indies match take place?

The England vs West Indies match will take place on 14 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The England vs West Indies fixture will be played in The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the match begin?

The England vs West Indies fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Squads:

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

West Indies Team Players: Chris GayleEvin LewisDarren BravoShimron HetmyerNicholas Pooran(w), Ashley NurseAndre RussellJason Holder(c), Carlos BrathwaiteShai HopeFabian AllenKemar RoachOshane ThomasShannon GabrielSheldon Cottrell

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With Agency inputs

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 07:42:14 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 0 7
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 0 5
England 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




