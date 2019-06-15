First Cricket
England vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Joe Root is glue that holds everything together, says Eoin Morgan

Root was pushed up the order to open after Jason Roy sustained a hamstring injury, and he responded with his second century of the tournament

Reuters, Jun 15, 2019 08:22:37 IST

Southampton: England captain Eoin Morgan heaped praise on batsman Joe Root whose polished century led the team to an emphatic eight-wicket Cricket World Cup victory over West Indies on Friday.

Root was pushed up the order to open after Jason Roy sustained a hamstring injury, and he responded with his second century of the tournament as the hosts secured their third win in four matches.

“Exceptionally pleased, I think he is now the highest run scorer in the tournament,” Morgan told a news conference.

File image of England's Joe Root. AP

“He’s scored two hundreds. He’s such an important player for us. He is the glue that holds everything together.”

Root struck 11 fours and faced only 94 balls in his 100 not out as England strolled to a target of 213 with nearly 17 overs to spare, fuelling their hopes of winning the World Cup for the first time.

“It’s probably a side of his batting that has got better over the last two or three years that people haven’t seen a lot of, his expansive game,” Morgan said.

“He never seems to go at less than a run a ball. You look up, he is going at more than a run a ball and it is exceptionally good to watch. To see him come out and be in this form and continue it is brilliant.”

Morgan was forced to leave the field after suffering a back spasm and could be a doubt for England’s next game, against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

“It’s sore,” Morgan said. “I’ve had back spasms before. We think it is another back spasm. It normally takes a few days to settle down.”

Roy also limped off, giving England another headache.

“He had a tight hamstring so he will go for a scan tomorrow and probably it will take 48 hours before we have the results,” Morgan said.

England fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took three wickets each as West Indies were dismissed for 212, and Morgan was delighted to have genuine quicks at his disposal.

“I think it’s been one of the trends of the tournament,” he said.

“A lot of the teams have bowlers who can bowl quite quickly. We are very fortunate we have three guys that can touch 90mph. It’s something that we are going to use. It will be a strength of ours.”

West Indies captain Jason Holder was left to rue another inconsistent performance from his team, who are sixth in the standings following their second loss and in danger of missing out on the semi-finals.

“We were showing glimpses of what we can produce here in this tournament so far and also in the recent past and in the past generally,” Holder said.

“It is just a matter of bringing it together for long periods, stringing together a complete game and being consistent.”

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 08:33:06 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, England Vs West Indies, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, West Indies

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Australia 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 4 0 3 1 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

