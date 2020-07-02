Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England vs West Indies: Hosts to don 'Black Lives Matter' logo on jerseys to fight against racism

  • The Associated Press
  • July 2nd, 2020
Southampton: England will join the West Indies in wearing a Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts during the three-Test cricket series starting next week.

England announced their decision on Thursday, three days after the West Indies made its call to support racial equality and justice.

File image of the England cricket team. AP Photo

On their collars, the players will wear the logo of a black fist with the words “Black Lives Matter,” designed by Alisha Hosannah, the partner of Troy Deeney, the Watford football team captain.

“It is important to show solidarity to the Black community and to raise much needed awareness around the topics of equality and justice,” England captain Joe Root said in a statement. "The England players and management are unified in this approach and will use the platform of international cricket to fully support the objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists.

“The majority of us do not understand what individuals from BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) background have to go through when people make judgments because of the color of their skin. As a group, we are learning about this and educating ourselves.”

The first Test starts on Wednesday in Southampton.

