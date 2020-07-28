LIVE SCORE, England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Day 5 Cricket Match at Manchester

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs West Indies At Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 July, 2020

24 July, 2020
England

England

369/10 (111.5 ov)

226/2 (58.0 ov)

West Indies

West Indies

197/10 (65.0 ov)

71/4 (18.3 ov)

369/10 (111.5 ov) - R/R 3.29 197/10 (65.0 ov) - R/R 3.03
226/2 (58.0 ov) - R/R 3.89 71/4 (18.3 ov) - R/R 3.83

West Indies need 328 runs to win

Shamarh Brooks - 17

Shai Hope - 9

This Over
2
1
0(W)
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shamarh Brooks Batting 17 21 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Woakes 1.3 0 9 1
Jofra Archer 1 0 8 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 71/4 (18.3)

26 (26) R/R: 5.2

Shai Hope 9(9)

Shai Hope 31(38) S.R (81.57)

c Stuart Broad b Chris Woakes

Day 4 report: England and the West Indies were prevented by rain from playing on the fourth day of the deciding Test at Old Trafford on Monday.

The day was a washout, leaving the fate of the three-Test series to the last day, weather permitting again.

England are on the brink of a series win and regaining the Wisden Trophy in perpetuity, seeing as it will be retired. The series is at 1-1.

The West Indies are 10-2 in its second innings, tasked with 389 more runs to win the series decider. But, really, it is in survival mode and would not have been unhappy with the rain delay. Kraigg Brathwaite is unbeaten on two runs, with Shai Hope on four. The team will have to survive 98 overs on Tuesday to retain the trophy.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad took both wickets on Sunday evening and has eight for the match. He’s on 499 career Test wickets.

With inputs from The Associated Press

