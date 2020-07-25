Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs West Indies At Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 July, 2020

24 July, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

350/8 (105.0 ov)

3rd Test
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

England West Indies
350/8 (105.0 ov) - R/R 3.33

Play In Progress

Stuart Broad - 58

Dom Bess - 10

This Over
0
0
4
2
1
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dom Bess Batting 14 37 1 0
Stuart Broad Batting 58 39 9 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Rahkeem Cornwall 24 4 82 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 280/8 (92.4)

70 (70) R/R: 5.67

Stuart Broad 58(38)
Dom Bess 10(36)

Jofra Archer 3(6) S.R (50)

c Jason Holder b Kemar Roach

LIVE SCORE, England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Day 2 Cricket Match at Manchester

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 25th, 2020
  • 14:44:56 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary.

Day 1 report: Ollie Pope scored an unbeaten 91 and Jos Buttler contributed a half century as England took advantage of a tired West Indies attack to move to 258 for four on Friday when bad light brought play to a premature end on the opening day of the final Test.

West Indies had kept a tight rein on their hosts through the first two sessions at Old Trafford but leaked runs after tea to hand England the upper hand in the decisive Test.

Pope offered one catching chance and survived two reviews as he played a positive innings to enhance his growing reputation.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder and his England counterpart Joe Root at the toss on Friday ahead of the third Test. AP

West Indies skipper Jason Holder and his England counterpart Joe Root at the toss on Friday ahead of the third Test. AP

He was nine runs short of his Test century when he took the offer of bad light.

Buttler, whose place in the team is under threat after a poor run with the bat, played a supporting role in the unbroken 136-run partnership. He took 104 balls to reach his half century and was 56 not out at the close.

Rory Burns also contributed 57 runs before being caught at first slip by an instinctive grab from slip fielder Rakheem Cornwall, one of the highlights of the day for the West Indies.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and put his bowlers back to work at the start of their third Test in a matter of 16 days.

It looked the right decision after Dom Sibley went without scoring in the first over of the day and England’s danger men Joe Root and Ben Stokes made negligible contributions.

Root was run out for 17 and Stokes bowled for 20 by Kemar Roach, the pick of the bowlers who ended the day with figures of 2-56 off 18.4 overs.

Stokes looked uncomfortable at the crease as he struggled with a quadriceps strain, picked up during his second test heroics, and was cleverly set up by Roach, who after two bouncers produced a perfect in-swinging delivery to strike down the stumps.
England sacrificed a batsman to include an extra seamer in their line up because of the likelihood that Stokes will not be able to make of a contribution with the ball.

The series is tied at 1-1.

Squads:

EnglandBen StokesJames AndersonDominic BessJofra ArcherRory BurnsZak CrawleyJoe Root (captain)Ollie PopeJos ButtlerDom SibleyMark WoodOllie RobinsonChris WoakesSam Curran

West IndiesJason Holder (captain), Jermaine BlackwoodKraigg BrathwaiteShamarh BrooksJohn CampbellRoston ChaseShane DowrichShai HopeAlzarri JosephRaymon Reifer and Kemar RoachNkrumah BonnerRahkeem CornwallChemar Holder

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: July 25, 2020 14:44:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 5 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Hosts level series with 113-run win
First Cricket News

Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 5 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Hosts level series with 113-run win

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on Day 5 of the second Test between England and West Indies being played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 4 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 37/2 at stumps, lead by 219
First Cricket News

Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 4 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 37/2 at stumps, lead by 219

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on Day 4 of the second Test between England and West Indies being played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 207/3 at stumps
First Cricket News

Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Manchester, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 207/3 at stumps

Check out the live score from 2nd Test between England and West Indies being played at Manchester