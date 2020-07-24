Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs West Indies At Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 July, 2020

24 July, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

1/0 (0.1 ov)

3rd Test
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

England West Indies
1/0 (0.1 ov) - R/R 6

Play In Progress

Rory Burns - 1

Dom Sibley - 0

This Over
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rory Burns Batting 1 1 0 0
Dom Sibley Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kemar Roach 0.1 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

1 (1) R/R: 6

Rory Burns 1(1)
Dom Sibley 0(0)

0 0(0) S.R (0)

LIVE SCORE, England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Manchester

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 24th, 2020
  • 14:51:30 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary.

Third Test preview: England and West Indies will battle it out for series win in third Test at Old Trafford with both sides having squared off 1-1 in the preceding Tests.

Jason Holder's men displayed great all-round cricket in Southampton to snatch the series lead but faltered in the next Test, going down by 113 runs. If the first Test was about how Holder led from the front with inspiring performances with the bat and ball, the second Test was all about Ben Stokes, who scored runs over 250 runs and took three wickets in Manchester.

The duo also exchanged the numero uno position in ICC Test rankings for all-rounders, which currently rests with Stokes.

File image of England skipper Joe Root and his West Indian counterpart Jason Holder. Reuters

File image of England skipper Joe Root and his West Indian counterpart Jason Holder. Reuters

England quick Jofra Archer was named in the squad ahead of the third Test. Archer, who was suspended for one Test and was also issued a fine for breaching bio-secure protocols. England captain Joe Root confirmed his name in the squad, thereby naming six seamers in England's squad for the third and final Test. However, he added that Ben Stokes may not ball due to a quadricep injury.

 

Squads:

EnglandBen StokesJames AndersonDominic BessJofra ArcherRory BurnsZak CrawleyJoe Root (captain)Ollie PopeJos ButtlerDom SibleyMark WoodOllie RobinsonChris WoakesSam Curran

West IndiesJason Holder (captain), Jermaine BlackwoodKraigg BrathwaiteShamarh BrooksJohn CampbellRoston ChaseShane DowrichShai HopeAlzarri JosephRaymon Reifer and Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder

Updated Date: July 24, 2020 14:51:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England vs West Indies: Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes rescue hosts after shaky start on Day 1 at Manchester
First Cricket News

England vs West Indies: Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes rescue hosts after shaky start on Day 1 at Manchester

Opener Dom Sibley and all-rounder Ben Stokes were unbeaten on 86 and 59 respectively as England ended the day on a commanding score of 207/3 after being put in to bat by the West Indies.

England vs West Indies: Jason Holder calls first Test win as 'by far the best effort' he has seen from his team
First Cricket News

England vs West Indies: Jason Holder calls first Test win as 'by far the best effort' he has seen from his team

The effort from the pacers, late in the day, proved decisive in their four-wicket win on Sunday with Jermaine Blackwood making a match-winning 95.

England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer ready for third Test but Ben Stokes may not bowl, hints Joe Root
First Cricket News

England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer ready for third Test but Ben Stokes may not bowl, hints Joe Root

Root said that Archer, who was dropped from the second Test after he breached the bio-secure bubble, had been fired up in the nets and in good spirits as England prepared for the decisive Test at Old Trafford, which starts on Friday.