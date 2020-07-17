LIVE SCORE, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 2 Cricket Match at Manchester

Toggle between the tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary.

After a shaky start, England were able to fight back on opening day of the second Test against West Indies, courtesy a strong partnership between Ben Stokes and (59*) and Dominin Sibley (86*). They have put on 126 runs for the fourth wicket after England lost three wickets under 90 runs early in the day. They finished the day at 207/3 in 82 overs that were bowled.

The hosts were once 29/2 when Root joined Sibley. England skipper Root, who missed the first test to attend the birth of his child, stitched a 52-run partnership together with Sibley to stabilise the innings.

West Indies paceman Alzarri Joseph returned after the drinks break to remove Root, who edged an outswinging delivery to Holder in the slip cordon.

Sibley was dropped at short-leg just before the tea break to deny Chase a third wicket.

West Indies suffered a setback when seamer Shannon Gabriel, who claimed nine wickets in the first test, left the field to get treatment on a reported a groin issue.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and Holder chose to bowl first to take advantage of seamer-friendly conditions after rain delayed the start of the match.

England are without Jofra Archer after the fast bowler breached the team’s bio-secure protocols while top order batsman Joe Denly was dropped to make way for Root.

Squads:

England: Ben Stokes, Dominic Bess, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach.

With inputs from Reuters