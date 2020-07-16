Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

LIVE SCORE, England vs West Indies 2020, 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Manchester

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 16th, 2020
  • 15:00:50 IST

Toggle between the tabs to switch between LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary. 

England suffered a huge setback hours before the second Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester as pacer Jofra Archer was excluded from the team after he breached bio-secure protocols. The second Test will see the return of Test captain Joe Root, who had taken paternity leave for the birth of his child.

Root's return had strengthened England but now with Archer excluded, the team has suffered a big blow in series ahead of the second Test.

File image of England skipper Joe Root and his West Indian counterpart Jason Holder. Reuters

File image of England skipper Joe Root and his West Indian counterpart Jason Holder. Reuters

The first Test was won by Windies by four wickets in Southampton. Jason Holder had led from the front, picking up crucial wickets and contributing with some runs, to give his side a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The visitors are high on confidence and will be aiming to make it 2-0 at Manchester and seal the series.

Windies will hope to carry the winning momentum in second Test and Archer's exclusion must have done a world of good to these hopes.

It would be interesting to see what bowling combination Root goes for, now after Archer's guaranteed absence. Stand-in captain in first Test, Ben Stokes had left out Stuart Broad. Root's choice will keenly watched at the toss as Mark Wood and James Anderson will be resting. That is why Broad's return looks likely. Circumstances also open space for Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson.

Squads:

EnglandBen StokesJames AndersonDominic BessJofra ArcherRory BurnsZak Crawley, Joe Root (captain)Ollie PopeJos ButtlerDom SibleyMark WoodOllie RobinsonChris Woakes, Sam Curran

West IndiesJason Holder (captain), Jermaine BlackwoodKraigg BrathwaiteShamarh BrooksJohn CampbellRoston ChaseShane DowrichShai HopeAlzarri JosephRaymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

Updated Date: July 16, 2020 15:00:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes defends decision to drop Stuart Broad in first Test, says we didn't score enough runs in first innings
First Cricket News

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes defends decision to drop Stuart Broad in first Test, says we didn't score enough runs in first innings

England lost the series-opener by four wickets with Jermaine Blackwood leading the West Indies to a gripping four-wicket win on the final day.

England vs West Indies: Dom Sibley raring to go after losing 12kg in lead-up to sport's resumption
First Cricket News

England vs West Indies: Dom Sibley raring to go after losing 12kg in lead-up to sport's resumption

Sibley, nicknamed ‘The Fridge’ by teammates, has lost 12kg since experiencing a 'wake-up call' while in Sri Lanka earlier this year for the series that was aborted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 35/1 at stumps
First Cricket News

Highlights, England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test, Day 1 Cricket Match at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Hosts reach 35/1 at stumps

Check out the live scorecard of first Test match between England and West Indies being played at Southampton