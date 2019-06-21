Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
Live Updates

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Archer removes Karunaratne early

Date: Friday, 21 June, 2019 15:10 IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Play in Progress

Sri Lanka
3/1 OV : (2.1) RR.(1.43)
England
Yet to bat

This over 2.1

  • 0

batsman

Kusal Perera (W)

  • 2 (5)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

Avishka Fernando

  • 0 (0)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Chris Woakes

  • 2 (1.1)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Jofra Archer

  • 1 (1)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

0 ( 0.1 ) R/R: 0

Avishka Fernando 0(0)

Kusal Perera 0(1)

3/1 (2 over)

Dimuth Karunaratne 1 (8) SR: S.R (12.50)

c Jos Buttler b Jofra Archer

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Archer removes Karunaratne early

Highlights

15:10 (IST)

OUT! Lovely, superb fast bowling, seamed it across Karunaratne and squared him up, managed the nick off the bat and Buttler did the rest behind the stumps. Umpire did not have any second thoughts with the decision and raised the finger. The edge was quite audible on TV as well. Karunaratne c Buttler b Jofra Archer 1(8)

15:05 (IST)

After 1 overs,Sri Lanka 2/0 ( Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 1 , Kusal Perera (W) 1)

Chris Woakes brings one in to Karunaratne and England appealed as they felt it struck the left-handed batsman on the pads right in front of the stumps. But there was an inside edge for sure and also hit him in the thigh pad region. Disciplined start from Woakes. Just 2 off the over.

15:00 (IST)

England XI: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

15:00 (IST)

We are done with national anthems. Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera walk out to the middle. Chris Woakes, right arm fast, will bowl the first over. 

14:57 (IST)

A heart-break Sri Lanka on this day in 2009. They will surely want a win today. 

14:55 (IST)

England v Sri Lanka in ODIs:

Overall : England (36), Sri Lanka (35)

World Cup : England (6), Sri Lanka (4)

Since 2015 : England (6), Sri Lanka (2)

England have won their each of their last six ODI matches that they have played at Leeds.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
14:55 (IST)
14:47 (IST)

Sri Lankans have happy memories at Headingley. They won their first Test series here in 2014 in what was a thrilling contest. James Anderson and Moeen Ali were involved in a stubborn last wicket stand and Anderson was dismissed on penultimate ball of the game. Angelo Mathews was in cracking form making 160 in the second innings. They need him to come up with a similar performance here. They also completed a 5-0 ODI series win here in 2006.

Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent at Headingley
14:47 (IST)
14:43 (IST)

Rashid a concern for England! 

14:41 (IST)

Sri Lanka have done two changes as expected. Young Avishka Fernando gets a game in place of Lahiru Thirimanne. A strong bottom hand player and he can clear the boundary with ease. Although he is an opener naturally, Sri Lanka would not want to change their opening combination as that's one thing that has gone well this tournament. Leg-spinner Jeevan Mendis gets a game too in place of Milinda Siriwardene.

England unchanged as Sri Lanka opt to bat first.

Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent at Headingley
14:41 (IST)
14:35 (IST)

Dimuth Karunaratne, SL Captain: We are looking to put scoreboard pressure on England. I think we are worried about midde order but we will bounce back.
 

Eoin Morgan, England captain:Wanted to do the same that is bat first. We are unchanged. 

14:33 (IST)

TOSS NEWS: Sri Lanka win toss and they are going to bat first. 

14:28 (IST)

Wasim Akram at pitch report: This is a batting deck. There is hardly any grass on it. Average score last year was 298. Team which wins the toss, should bat first. 

14:25 (IST)

We will know soon. Toss in about 5 minutes.

14:17 (IST)

Full team squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva

14:09 (IST)

After weeks of damp weather, bright sun shine is greeting teams here at Headingley as the World Cup moves to northern England. The Yorkshire capital is hosting its first game of the tournament with hosts England taking on former champions Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka have not lost a World Cup encounter to England in 20 years. The last time they lost was at Lord’s in 1999. Since then these teams have played three games and Sri Lanka have won all three. The last two wins were massive wins. The 2011 quarter-final fixture was won by the Sri Lankans by ten wickets and in 2015 they won by nine wickets. All that is set to change today.

England are tournament favourites playing an aggressive brand of cricket. Sri Lanka meanwhile have gone on the reverse gear.

England used to depend heavily on half baked all-rounders in white ball cricket and couldn’t make an impact. They have changed the mindset and have plenty of match winners now. Sri Lanka on the other hand have picked all-rounders who have hardly made an impact even in domestic cricket.

 

Rex Clementine, Sri Lanka Correspondent at Headingley
14:09 (IST)
13:35 (IST)

Match Preview

Still recovering from their 87-run drubbing against Australia, former champions Sri Lanka will now face a tough battle for survival when they lock horns with a dominant England in their World Cup fixture at Leeds. Read the match preview here. 

13:29 (IST)

Weather Update

The weather looks promising with just 5 percent probability of rain. There will likely be bright sunshine with intermittent periods of cloudiness which will be conducive for batting first. Read the full weather report here.

12:58 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where England play Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds. Stay tuned for LIVE updates and scores.

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Chris Woakes brings one in to Karunaratne and England appealed as they felt it struck the left-handed batsman on the pads right in front of the stumps. But there was an inside edge for sure and also hit him in the thigh pad region. Disciplined start from Woakes. Just 2 off the over.

England will look to maintain their winning momentum and significantly increase their chances of making it to the semi-finals by beating struggling Sri Lanka at the Headingley on Friday.

With four wins and one defeat, England are second in the points table behind New Zealand. One more win on Friday will take their points tally to 10. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has just one win from five matches with two games resulting in washouts.

In their last match against Afghanistan, England skipper Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes, a world record, to help England post 397/6 in 50 overs. Morgan smashed 148 off just 71 balls as England won the match by 150 runs.

Fast bowler Mark Wood believes Morgan’s audacious ball striking, which helped England to a massive score, sums up the team’s fearless approach to one-day cricket in recent years.

“It was amazing, amazing,” Wood told reporters. “Coming off his back injury scare and stuff, and not knowing how he would play or feel, I was just astounded by how well he played.

“A lot of the bowlers tend to sit in the back of the dressing room and try and relax but even I came out and watched that because it was great to see on such a big occasion.

“I know we’ve played like this for four years now, and there’s been some remarkable things, but to do it in a World Cup game speaks volumes about how Eoin wants the team to play and the values we’ve kept going throughout those four years.”

 

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019

