England vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Chris Woakes brings one in to Karunaratne and England appealed as they felt it struck the left-handed batsman on the pads right in front of the stumps. But there was an inside edge for sure and also hit him in the thigh pad region. Disciplined start from Woakes. Just 2 off the over.

England will look to maintain their winning momentum and significantly increase their chances of making it to the semi-finals by beating struggling Sri Lanka at the Headingley on Friday.

With four wins and one defeat, England are second in the points table behind New Zealand. One more win on Friday will take their points tally to 10. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has just one win from five matches with two games resulting in washouts.

In their last match against Afghanistan, England skipper Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes, a world record, to help England post 397/6 in 50 overs. Morgan smashed 148 off just 71 balls as England won the match by 150 runs.

Fast bowler Mark Wood believes Morgan’s audacious ball striking, which helped England to a massive score, sums up the team’s fearless approach to one-day cricket in recent years.

“It was amazing, amazing,” Wood told reporters. “Coming off his back injury scare and stuff, and not knowing how he would play or feel, I was just astounded by how well he played.

“A lot of the bowlers tend to sit in the back of the dressing room and try and relax but even I came out and watched that because it was great to see on such a big occasion.

“I know we’ve played like this for four years now, and there’s been some remarkable things, but to do it in a World Cup game speaks volumes about how Eoin wants the team to play and the values we’ve kept going throughout those four years.”

Full team squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva

With inputs from Reuters