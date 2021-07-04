Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Sri Lanka At County Ground, Bristol, 04 July, 2021

04 July, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

64/5 (14.4 ov)

3rd ODI
England

England

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka England
64/5 (14.4 ov) - R/R 4.36

Play In Progress

Wanindu Hasaranga - 0

Dasun Shanaka - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Wanindu Hasaranga Batting 5 12 0 0
Dasun Shanaka Batting 1 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sam Curran 2 1 9 0
Tom Curran 1.4 0 5 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 63/5 (14.1)

1 (1) R/R: 2

Oshada Fernando 18(24) S.R (75)

c Chris Woakes b Tom Curran

England vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Bristol

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 4th, 2021
  • 16:18:50 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

3rd ODI toss update: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka at Bristol on Sunday as the hosts eyed a 3-0 series sweep.

Despite leading 2-0 in the series, after wins at Chester-le-Street and the Oval, England resisted the temptation to give left-arm quick George Garton a debut or deploy batsman Tom Banton or spinner Liam Dawson.

Instead, they made just the one change, with pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes replacing fellow World Cup-winner Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka too made one change, with Oshada Fernando replacing Charith Asalanka.

Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (capt, wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Oshada Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: July 04, 2021 16:18:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England vs Sri Lanka: Jos Buttler ruled out of remaining white-ball matches
First Cricket News

England vs Sri Lanka: Jos Buttler ruled out of remaining white-ball matches

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who scored 68 not out in England's win on Wednesday, had an MRI scan the following day, which revealed a small tear.

England vs Sri Lanka: ECB hopeful of increased crowds for upcoming ODI series
First Cricket News

England vs Sri Lanka: ECB hopeful of increased crowds for upcoming ODI series

England have already played in one such pilot event, with more than 17,000 fans allowed in daily for a Test match against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England vs Sri Lanka: Jos Buttler, bowlers shine as hosts clinch eight-wicket victory in first T20I
First Cricket News

England vs Sri Lanka: Jos Buttler, bowlers shine as hosts clinch eight-wicket victory in first T20I

A target of 130 proved well within the range of England, the world's top-ranked T20 side, as they won with 17 balls to spare.