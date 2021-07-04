England vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Bristol

|Sri Lanka
|England
|64/5 (14.4 ov) - R/R 4.36
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Batting
|5
|12
|0
|0
|Dasun Shanaka
|Batting
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sam Curran
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Tom Curran
|1.4
|0
|5
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 63/5 (14.1)
|
1 (1) R/R: 2
Wanindu Hasaranga 0(1)
Dasun Shanaka 1(2)
|
Oshada Fernando 18(24) S.R (75)
c Chris Woakes b Tom Curran
3rd ODI toss update: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka at Bristol on Sunday as the hosts eyed a 3-0 series sweep.
Despite leading 2-0 in the series, after wins at Chester-le-Street and the Oval, England resisted the temptation to give left-arm quick George Garton a debut or deploy batsman Tom Banton or spinner Liam Dawson.
Instead, they made just the one change, with pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes replacing fellow World Cup-winner Mark Wood.
Sri Lanka too made one change, with Oshada Fernando replacing Charith Asalanka.
Playing XI
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (capt, wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Oshada Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando
