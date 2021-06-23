Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

England Vs Sri Lanka At Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 23 June, 2021

23 June, 2021
Starts 23:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

52/3 (8.2 ov)

1st T20I
England

England

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka England
52/3 (8.2 ov) - R/R 6.24

Play In Progress

Dhananjaya de Silva - 3

Kusal Perera (C) (W) - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kusal Perera (C) (W) Batting 16 15 1 0
Dhananjaya de Silva Batting 3 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mark Wood 1.2 0 12 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 49/3 (7.5)

3 (3) R/R: 6

Kusal Mendis 9(12) S.R (75)

lbw b Liam Livingstone

England vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Cardiff

  • FirstCricket Staff
  June 23rd, 2021
  • 23:24:38 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat against England in the first T20I of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

The series assumes significance for both teams as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Sri Lanka have put their faith in the juniors and dropped some key seniors, and would want this move to pay off. Meanwhile, hosts England will be the firm favourites, given they have a full-strength T20I side at their disposal.

Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

Updated Date: June 23, 2021 23:24:38 IST

Tags:

