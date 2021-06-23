England vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Cardiff

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat against England in the first T20I of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

The series assumes significance for both teams as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Sri Lanka have put their faith in the juniors and dropped some key seniors, and would want this move to pay off. Meanwhile, hosts England will be the firm favourites, given they have a full-strength T20I side at their disposal.

Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep