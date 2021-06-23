England vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Cardiff

|Sri Lanka
|England
|52/3 (8.2 ov) - R/R 6.24
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Kusal Perera (C) (W)
|Batting
|16
|15
|1
|0
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|Batting
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mark Wood
|1.2
|0
|12
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 49/3 (7.5)
|
3 (3) R/R: 6
Dhananjaya de Silva 3(3)
Kusal Perera (C) (W) 0(0)
|
Kusal Mendis 9(12) S.R (75)
lbw b Liam Livingstone
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss update: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat against England in the first T20I of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
The series assumes significance for both teams as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2021.
Sri Lanka have put their faith in the juniors and dropped some key seniors, and would want this move to pay off. Meanwhile, hosts England will be the firm favourites, given they have a full-strength T20I side at their disposal.
Playing XI
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (c & wk), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Morgan and his deputy Jos Buttler were accused of mocking the way Indian people addressed them in English after Twitter posts from several years ago recently came to light again.
The IPL is expected to clash with England's limited tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup.
England have already played in one such pilot event, with more than 17,000 fans allowed in daily for a Test match against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham.