Sri Lanka pace bowler Lasith Malinga ripped through the England batting line-up with four wickets as the former champions handed the favourites a 20-run defeat in a low-scoring World Cup match at Headingley on Friday.

Chasing 233 for victory on a slow track, England struggled against veteran Malinga’s variations before they fell to their second defeat of the tournament, squandering an opportunity to join holders Australia at the top of the standings.

Malinga, who finished with figures of 4-43, became only the third bowler to capture 50 or more wickets in the competition after Australia’s Glenn McGrath (71), his compatriot Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Pakistan’s Wasim Akram (55).

England were in control after a slow start as Joe Root made a patient half-century, but he was caught behind off Malinga for 57 to trigger a collapse, and despite Ben Stokes’ unbeaten 82 ensuring a tense finish, the hosts fell short.

Earlier, England’s pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest total of 232-9 from their 50 overs with Angelo Mathews top-scoring with an unbeaten 85 off 115 balls.

Archer’s 3-52 made him the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Australia’s Mitchell Starc with 15.

Here is how twitter reacted after Sri Lanka scripted the marvelous win:

England need to sort this out

England look a different side when they are chasing a target from that when batting first. Lost to Pak, lost to Lanka. Opposing captains will keep this in mind going ahead — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 21, 2019

'What a moment'

What a moment ... what a feeling #CWC2019 no one gave them a chance #ENGvSL That’s the way to do it ... thought that was a great team effort and everyone pulled in the same direction .. no we realise the full value of @Angelo69Mathews innings — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 21, 2019

You deserve it, Lanka

Excellent performance from Sri Lanka to beat England.

England have India, Australia and New Zealand to play with and will have to win 2 out of these 3.

World Cup is alive #EngvSL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2019

The fans are happy

It's party time for the Sri Lanka fans in Leeds 🎉 #CWC19 | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/kUkLwb5wsc — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019

More praise for Lankans

Well done Sri Lanka. Fantastic win. Malinga and Matthews, showing what experience can do in crunch situations. Makes the table interesting #ENGvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2019

With inputs from Reuters

