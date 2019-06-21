England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'What a moment, what a feeling', Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka script remarkable win
Chasing 233 for victory on a slow track, England struggled against veteran Malinga’s variations before they fell to their second defeat of the tournament, squandering an opportunity to join holders Australia at the top of the standings
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|New Zealand
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|South Africa
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
Sri Lanka pace bowler Lasith Malinga ripped through the England batting line-up with four wickets as the former champions handed the favourites a 20-run defeat in a low-scoring World Cup match at Headingley on Friday.
Chasing 233 for victory on a slow track, England struggled against veteran Malinga’s variations before they fell to their second defeat of the tournament, squandering an opportunity to join holders Australia at the top of the standings.
Malinga, who finished with figures of 4-43, became only the third bowler to capture 50 or more wickets in the competition after Australia’s Glenn McGrath (71), his compatriot Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Pakistan’s Wasim Akram (55).
England were in control after a slow start as Joe Root made a patient half-century, but he was caught behind off Malinga for 57 to trigger a collapse, and despite Ben Stokes’ unbeaten 82 ensuring a tense finish, the hosts fell short.
Earlier, England’s pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest total of 232-9 from their 50 overs with Angelo Mathews top-scoring with an unbeaten 85 off 115 balls.
Archer’s 3-52 made him the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Australia’s Mitchell Starc with 15.
Here is how twitter reacted after Sri Lanka scripted the marvelous win:
England need to sort this out
'What a moment'
You deserve it, Lanka
The fans are happy
More praise for Lankans
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Jun 21, 2019 23:36:06 IST
