England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'What a moment, what a feeling', Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka script remarkable win

Chasing 233 for victory on a slow track, England struggled against veteran Malinga’s variations before they fell to their second defeat of the tournament, squandering an opportunity to join holders Australia at the top of the standings

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 21, 2019 23:36:06 IST

Sri Lanka pace bowler Lasith Malinga ripped through the England batting line-up with four wickets as the former champions handed the favourites a 20-run defeat in a low-scoring World Cup match at Headingley on Friday.

Chasing 233 for victory on a slow track, England struggled against veteran Malinga’s variations before they fell to their second defeat of the tournament, squandering an opportunity to join holders Australia at the top of the standings.

Malinga, who finished with figures of 4-43, became only the third bowler to capture 50 or more wickets in the competition after Australia’s Glenn McGrath (71), his compatriot Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Pakistan’s Wasim Akram (55).

England were in control after a slow start as Joe Root made a patient half-century, but he was caught behind off Malinga for 57 to trigger a collapse, and despite Ben Stokes’ unbeaten 82 ensuring a tense finish, the hosts fell short.

Earlier, England’s pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest total of 232-9 from their 50 overs with Angelo Mathews top-scoring with an unbeaten 85 off 115 balls.

Archer’s 3-52 made him the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Australia’s Mitchell Starc with 15.

Here is how twitter reacted after Sri Lanka scripted the marvelous win:

England need to sort this out

'What a moment'

You deserve it, Lanka

The fans are happy

More praise for Lankans

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 23:36:06 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
