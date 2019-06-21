First Cricket
England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online

Here's all you need to know when and where to watch ICC Cricket World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 21, 2019 07:55:54 IST

England will look to maintain their winning momentum and significantly increase their chances of making it to the semi-finals by beating struggling Sri Lanka at the Headingley on Friday.

File image of England captain Eoin Morgan. Reuters

With four wins and one defeat, England are second in the points table behind New Zealand. One more win on Friday will take their points tally to 10. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has just one win from five matches with two games resulting in washouts.

In their last match against Afghanistan, England skipper Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes, a world record, to help England post 397/6 in 50 overs. Morgan smashed 148 off just 71 balls as England won the match by 150 runs.

Fast bowler Mark Wood believes Morgan’s audacious ball striking, which helped England to a massive score, sums up the team’s fearless approach to one-day cricket in recent years.

“It was amazing, amazing,” Wood told reporters. “Coming off his back injury scare and stuff, and not knowing how he would play or feel, I was just astounded by how well he played.

“A lot of the bowlers tend to sit in the back of the dressing room and try and relax but even I came out and watched that because it was great to see on such a big occasion.

“I know we’ve played like this for four years now, and there’s been some remarkable things, but to do it in a World Cup game speaks volumes about how Eoin wants the team to play and the values we’ve kept going throughout those four years.”

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Sri Lanka match:

When will England vs Sri Lanka match take place?

The England vs Sri Lanka match will take place on 21 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The  England vs Sri Lanka match will be played at the Headingley in Leeds.

What time does the match begin?

England vs Sri Lanka will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Full team squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga LakmalIsuru UdanaLasith MalingaKusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan PradeepSuranga LakmalJeevan MendisThisara PereraLahiru ThirimanneJeffrey VandersayMilinda SiriwardanaAvishka FernandoDhananjaya de Silva

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 08:11:26 IST

