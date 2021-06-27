England vs Sri Lanka: First ODI to go ahead as planned despite match referee Phil Whitticase contracting COVID-19

London: England's one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday will go ahead as planned despite a Covid-19 alert caused by a positive test for match referee Phil Whitticase.

Whitticase served for the three-match T20 series between the sides, which concluded on Saturday, but was found to be carrying the virus during a PCR test completed on Friday.

No players or backroom staff have been identified as close contacts and all are free to contest Tuesday's match in Durham as planned.

However, Whitticase and seven individuals from the officiating and anti-corruption teams have been instructed to self-isolate for 10 days.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that ICC Match Referee Phil Whitticase has tested positive for COVID-19," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"No members of the two teams were impacted. Alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday's ODI goes ahead as planned."