England vs South Africa: Proteas skipper Dean Elgar takes dig at 'Bazball' after Lord's Test win

South African captain Dean Elgar was all praise for his side for their crushing win over England in the first Test match. With this victory, South Africa have also consolidated their status as the number 1 side in the World Test Championship table. Kagiso Rabada was named player of the match for scalping 7 wickets in the game, including 5 for 52 in England's first innings. However, Anrich Nortje was the man who changed the context of the match with 95mph thunderbolts to smash England’s middle order. The build-up to the series had seen plenty of comments over 'Bazball' and Dean Elgar’s responses on the same. The captain was confident in the ability of his own bowlers. However, he did not stop short of taking a dig at England’s approach.

"I definitely didn't think that waking up this morning," Dean Elgar said during the post-match presentation, when asked if he had thought his side would dismantle the hosts so soon.

"I was thinking the guys have got to bat long and hard and try and extend that lead, and when it's our turn to come and bowl, we've got to put the ball in the right area thinking it might flatten out,” he added.

The South Africa pacers were superb on all the three days as they combined to pick up 18 of the 20 English wickets across the two innings. The captain was chuffed with the way his bowling attack adapted to the conditions.

“The guys did a great job. Very grateful with a young side. I have got a great think-tank behind the scenes. Good coaches who give great advice. As things work out, with Kesh getting a few wickets. And bringing Anrich who bowls at the speed of light,” Elgar said as he hailed his unit.

Elgar conceded that he wanted to improve as a captain and at the same time, was all praise for his opening partner Sarl Erwee. The action now shifts to Manchester for the second Test. The focus will be on how Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes lift up their team's spirit and stick to their plans in order to stay afloat in the series.

