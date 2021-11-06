England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Coverage of Eng vs SA Match on Live TV Online

England vs South Africa Live Streaming and Live Telecast, ICC T20 World Cup 2021



England take on South Africa in the Super 12 Group 1 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It's going to be a nerve-wracking last couple of matches in Group 1. It's a two-way tie between South Africa and Australia for the second spot. Australia sit at second with six points and a better run rate than South Africa. They have +1.031 run rate while SA have +0.742.

South Africa achieved a thumping win over Bangladesh in the last match. Their pacers, Rabada and Nortje ripped through the Bangladesh batting line-up to bundle them out for 84. They should have chased it down early to boos the run rate, they however took 13.3 overs to reach the total. Australia, on the other hand, went about SA in net run rate after bunding Bangladesh out for 73 and then chasing it down in 6.2 overs to significantly improve their run rate and leapfrog SA.

SA would need to win against England and then hope West Indies turn party-poopers and beat Australia which would help them qualify. If both win or both lose then it will come down to net run rate.

It will be an uphill task for SA against a rampant England side that has won four out of four. It will be SA pacers vs the explosive English batting line-up.

Jos Buttler, who scored a brilliant century against Sri Lanka will again be the biggest threat for SA. England will be relieved that Eoin Morgan found some form with a 36-ball 40 against SL and they would need Dawid Malan to get back to his best soon. He's had a poor outing so far and would be looking to strengthen that middle order with crucial knocks.

SA too have batting problems of their own. They need the top order to fire, especially Quinton de Kock who's had a lean patch in the tournament.

With SA looking to qualify desperately and England aiming to consolidate the top spot, we can expect a cracker

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and South Africa take place?

The match between England and South Africa will take place on 6 November 2021.

What is the venue for the England vs South Africa match?

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah

What time will the England vs South Africa match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs South Africa match

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.