England vs South Africa, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Phehlukwayo gets breakthrough, removes Roy
Date: Thursday, 30 May, 2019 16:23 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Oval, London
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! End of Jason Roy. Had hit a boundary on the previous ball, tried to get another one and that led to his fall. Short ball from Phehlukwayo, he attempted a pull and it did come off well, went up in the air and to mid-off where captain du Plessis took a safe catch. Roy c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 54(53)
After 17 overs,England 100/1 ( Jason Roy 50 , Joe Root 49)
Phehlukwayo continues. This is becoming a one-dimensional bowling attack to be frank. Nothing creative really from South Africa except from the start when they had Tahir opening the bowling.
Roy on 49. Terrific knock so far. 100 also up for England. Root not far away from his fifty as well.
We go into DRINKS. We need one, right?
After 9 overs,England 55/1 ( Jason Roy 27 , Joe Root 27)
Rabada continues. Fifty up for England in the ninth over. After the loss of first wicket on just the second ball of the first over, England have come back nicely here. Root is looking very good and this should be a worry for Faf and Co. Both Roy and Root going neck and neck.
OUT! Bairstow has been done in here by Imran Tahir and there he goes celebrating his wicket. What a start for him and South Africa. Just the second ball of the over, simple leg spinner and perfect line from Tahir, drew the batsman forward, the ball went away after pitching, taking the edge off his bat and de Kock collected the ball comfortably. Bairstow goes back on a golden duck. Bairstow c de Kock b Tahir 0(1)
England vs South Africa Head to Head:
in ODIs : Eng (26), SA (29)
in ODI World Cups : Eng (3), SA (3)
Since 2015 in ODIs : Eng (4), SA (4)
England have lost only one their last 15 ODIs matches at home.
England have won their last 16 ODIs while chasing at home.
Eoin Morgan is playing his 200th ODI for England - the first player to do so.
South Africa playing XI
South Africa XI: H Amla, Q de Kock, A Markram, F du Plessis, R van der Dussen, JP Duminy, D Pretorius, A Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, L Ngidi, I Tahir
England playing XI
England XI: J Roy, J Bairstow, J Root, E Morgan, J Buttler, B Stokes, M Ali, C Woakes, A Rashid, L Plunkett, J Archer
England vs South Africa Toss News:
Faf du Plessis has won the toss and South Africa have decided to bowl first. Morris, Steyn, Shamsi are out.
PITCH REPORT
"Square on the off side is slightly better. Cow corner seems to be the shortest hit. The square is the biggest square, and the ball absolutely flies," says former England batsman Nasser Hussain.
"It's got a fair bit of grass on it. Pretty much early season. Good wicket to bat on. Bit of bounce. It will be a good batting day," says former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
FOUR! Smashed, absolutely smashed by Roy down the ground, pitched right in frontf his legs and he smashed it past the bowler for a boundary.
After 18 overs,England 102/1 ( Jason Roy 50 , Joe Root 50)
Pretorius continues after drinks. Turns out Roy id not hit the fifty in the last over. It was given as leg byes. He did complete that in the 18th over though. Full delivery and he pushed it to long-on to get to the landmark. Root too flicked a single to complete his fifty. England happy right now. South Africa, eer, not so much.
After 17 overs,England 100/1 ( Jason Roy 50 , Joe Root 49)
Phehlukwayo continues. This is becoming a one-dimensional bowling attack to be frank. Nothing creative really from South Africa except from the start when they had Tahir opening the bowling.
Roy on 49. Terrific knock so far. 100 also up for England. Root not far away from his fifty as well.
We go into DRINKS. We need one, right?
After 16 overs,England 96/1 ( Jason Roy 48 , Joe Root 47)
Pretorius continues. The last two overs had not produced a single boundary and Roy put the monotony of singles and dots to an end with a lofted drive. Both the batsmen now just one boundary away from respective fifties. Should happen in the next over.
FOUR! Two overs since a boundary, Roy had had enough of the quietness, ball in his arc, extenstion of the arm as he played the lofted drive to fetch four in the off side.
After 15 overs,England 87/1 ( Jason Roy 43 , Joe Root 43)
Andile Phehlukwayo, right-arm medium, brought into the attack. Good start from the pacer. But Root and Roy won'd mind some quiet overs in the middle. They are well set in, looking to conver these starts into big scores. Four came in the over.
After 14 overs,England 83/1 ( Jason Roy 41 , Joe Root 41)
Pretorius continues. He has bowled back of the length in particular so far, pushing the English batsmen on the back foot. Has bowled well but South Africa look still at some distance away from the second wicket. Just 4 from this over.
After 13 overs,England 79/1 ( Jason Roy 39 , Joe Root 39)
That was hit hard by Rabada. Roy hit on the box and took a few moments to get his focus back. Next ball cut away for two runs. He could have taken a single and rested for a while, giving Root the mantle for a bit. But no, he stayed put and on the last ball, hit Rabada for a boundary to finish the over.
FOUR! Short-arm jab from Roy as Rabada pitched it a little short. Roy was quick to act upon it and fetched four runs.
After 12 overs,England 72/1 ( Jason Roy 33 , Joe Root 38)
Pretorius continues. Very good line and length, cramped Roy for room on the first four balls and the batsman was under pressure to score. Then Pretorious pitched it short and was pelted by Roy for a boundary. South Africa had a good chance to pick up a wicket there but it has been ruined
FOUR! Four dot balls has pushed Roy on back foot and he had to attack on this ball, short ball and Roy pulled it to deep mid-wicket boundary for four runs
All the momentum South Africa earned by getting rid of Jonny Bairstow second ball has ebbed. England are taking control here. Jason Roy’s cracking drive, straight no chaser, to Kagiso Rabada’s first ball was a statement of intent if ever there was one. The South Africans are either very calm in the field, or too rattled to move. If this carries on for much longer, Roy and Joe Root are going to make ODIs fashionable again.
After 11 overs,England 68/1 ( Jason Roy 29 , Joe Root 38)
Rabada continues. He has not looked deadly as yet. Root produces one beautiful shot after the other in the middle, played a lovely on drive to collect a boundary in the over. England have been consistently picking a four every over almost. The fourth ball of the over took the edge off Roy's bat and hit his pads. This made South African excited but it can't be given out.
FOUR! Lovely on-drive from Root, ball coming in and Root stands and presents the full face of the bat, collects four runs as the ball beat the fielder at mid-on.
After 10 overs,England 60/1 ( Jason Roy 28 , Joe Root 31)
Dwaine Pretorius, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. The South Africa pacers need better the line here. Many deliveries going down the leg stump line. But this is still a good start from Pretorius, five off the over and we are done with first 10 overs. England 60/1.
Can KG get the breakthrough now though?
Kagiso Rabada takes a wicket every 24.6 balls against England in the ODI format. (16 wickets, 20.68 average)
After 9 overs,England 55/1 ( Jason Roy 27 , Joe Root 27)
Rabada continues. Fifty up for England in the ninth over. After the loss of first wicket on just the second ball of the first over, England have come back nicely here. Root is looking very good and this should be a worry for Faf and Co. Both Roy and Root going neck and neck.
FOUR! Root is on fire at the moment, he has looked comfortable and yet again on back foot, he pulls to good effect, gets a boundary at backward square leg. Fifty-run stand up between Roy and Root.
After 8 overs,England 49/1 ( Jason Roy 26 , Joe Root 22)
Ngidi continues. He is searching for the wicket and trying some different things. He is tempted by the fact that Roy is learching ahead to find the sweet spot of his bat, has looked dangerous at times. But in this process, Ngidi has bowled some loose deliveries and hit for boundaries. One boundary in the over and in total, six runs.
FOUR! Oh, wow, just beautiful from Roy, little on the shorter side, at outside the off stump line, Roy comes forward and hits it on the up, the ball pierces the fielders inside the circle on the off side and goes for four.
After 7 overs,England 43/1 ( Jason Roy 21 , Joe Root 21)
Rabada is here and has been welcomed by a beautiful straight push-shot from Roy. He is looking in good touch to be honest. He loves the ball coming on to the bat. Need to be careful of the bounce though in the pitch when he is playing on the rise. A lovely shot can end up being a loose shot thanks to this tennis ball bounce in this pitch. Just 4 from the over.
Five overs gone and the most exciting news of the World Cup is that Eoin Morgan actually sang the national anthem. Normally he doesn’t. And not only because he’s Irish — he doesn’t sing any anthem. Or didn’t. Otherwise, and after Imran Tahir’s early strike, Jason Roy and Joe Root are reminding South Africa just how good England’s batting is. It looks a fine pitch and the outfield is remarkably fast, especially after yesterday’s drizzle.
FOUR! Rabada comes in and has bee hit for a first-ball boundary by Roy, who simply came forward and pushed the ball past the bowler with a dead straight bat.
After 6 overs,England 39/1 ( Jason Roy 17 , Joe Root 21)
Ngidi continues. The battle is on now. Ngidi charges in and Roy flicks him for a boundary. Next ball, he pitches one short to Roy who was charging in and was bamboozled by the short stuff. Called wide though by umpire but Ngidi did not shy away from giving a hard look to the batsman. Root meanwhile continues to play some exquisite drives in the off side.
FOUR! On the legs, bad ball to Roy, who puts bat on the ball and collects four runs at the fine leg boundary. Roy is warming-up slowly and steadily.
After 5 overs,England 29/1 ( Jason Roy 10 , Joe Root 19)
Tahir gets the third over. Root and Roy looked to take him on and they have done it very well, hitting him for two boundaries in the over. On the penultimate ball, Root almost handed a catch to catching mid-wicket but no damage done as the ball flew away inches from the fielder.
FOUR! Fullish and this time it is Root who comes into action, sweeps Tahir for four to mid-wicket boundary.
FOUR! Tahir continues and pitches it a little short, Roy goes back on the back foot and hits it to sweeper cover to collect four runs.
After 4 overs,England 16/1 ( Jason Roy 5 , Joe Root 11)
Ngidi continues from the pavilion end. There is tennis ball bounce in the pitch and as Roy played the first delivery on the up, the ball bounced off the length, taking the edge and flying through gully region. Pacers have a lot to feel happy about here. Root was beaten all ends up two balls later. He made up by playing a lovely pull shots a few balls later. Ngidi looks in good rythm at the moment though.
Faf du Plessis surprises everyone by getting Imran Tahir to bowl the first over, and gets rewarded for the same...
FOUR! Classic shot. Short ball from Ngidi, well just short but enough for Root, who shifted his weight to back foot and pulled it away to square leg boundary for four runs.
DID YOU KNOW?
Joe Root is the only England player to score 10-plus ODI tons since 2015.
Where’s David Miller? Out there somewhere looking for some of the dominance he hasn’t showed in recent ODIs. Rassie van der Dussen, by contrast, has been hitting the cover off it. Is giving Imran Tahir the new ball a good idea? Tell you what, let’s ask Jonny Bairstow …
After 3 overs,England 11/1 ( Jason Roy 4 , Joe Root 7)
Tahir continues, should be his last over as Faf would not like to keep him for the middle overs. Root and Roy played him in much better way, looking to score off him. Four singles in the over.
After 2 overs,England 7/1 ( Jason Roy 2 , Joe Root 5)
Lungi Ngidi, right-arm fast, to bowl from the other end. So pace from one end and spin from other. Root has joined Roy in the middle. Root is middles some balls before finally delivering the first boundary of the tournament and what a fine boundary as well. Six off the over.
FOUR! THE FIRST BOUNDARY OF CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019!
Absolute class from Root, half-volley given from Ngidi and Root drove it through the covers, leaning into the shot. Majestic to watch.
After 1 over, England 1/1 ( Jason Roy 1 , Joe Root 0)
South Africa start with leggie Imran Tahir. A ploy from Faf to avoid Roy having a go from the start straight away. Guess what, he has taken the wicket of the better player of the spin bowling in Bairstow. Oh, the favourites are on back foot straightaway. Tells you, South Africans have done their homework here. Roy took a single off the first ball and that's about it from this over. One run and a wicket
OUT! Bairstow has been done in here by Imran Tahir and there he goes celebrating his wicket. What a start for him and South Africa. Just the second ball of the over, simple leg spinner and perfect line from Tahir, drew the batsman forward, the ball went away after pitching, taking the edge off his bat and de Kock collected the ball comfortably. Bairstow goes back on a golden duck. Bairstow c de Kock b Tahir 0(1)
Jason Roy has scored four fifty-plus scores in his last five ODI innings, including two centuries.
The national anthems are done and all the players are looking calm. But behind those calm bodies, a storm exists. Both of these sides have never won a World Cup and the 12th edition provides them another opportunity to have a go. The tags of 'Favourites' and 'Underdogs' don't matter now. The World Cup begins.
Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy come out to the middle. SA start with spin. Imran Tahir to bowl the first over
The two teams are out in the middle. This time for the national anthems. We begin with the South Africa one first, followed by the hosts England. Minutes away from first ball of the match. STAY TUNED!
Scenes at The Oval minutes before the start of play
Good call by Faf du Plessis. There’s been a lot of fuss and bother about the 10.30am (UK time) start — it’s earlier than usual and batting first might have led to an early collapse. And why wouldn’t you want to put a few dents in England’s line-up. When in form, Chris Morris is a far better bowler than Dwaine Pretorius. Trouble is, Morris is bowling like a rusty drainpipe. So picking Pretorius, solid but not spectacular, makes sense. No surprises for England — boringly proficient and efficient, and very, very good.
South Africa playing XI
South Africa XI: H Amla, Q de Kock, A Markram, F du Plessis, R van der Dussen, JP Duminy, D Pretorius, A Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, L Ngidi, I Tahir
England playing XI
England XI: J Roy, J Bairstow, J Root, E Morgan, J Buttler, B Stokes, M Ali, C Woakes, A Rashid, L Plunkett, J Archer
Eoin Morgan, England captain: We were looking to do the same wanted to chase. The wickets should not change. Wood, Curran, Dawson and Vince miss out. Archer is an exciting prospect. All the work has been done is a collective effort.
Faf du Plessis, SA captain: We have got exceptional fast bowlers in Rabada and Ngidi. It will get better with Steyn coming back. Good to see Amla scoring runs in the warm-up games.
England vs South Africa Toss News:
Faf du Plessis has won the toss and South Africa have decided to bowl first. Morris, Steyn, Shamsi are out.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 1, England vs South Africa at the Oval in London, Latest Updates: Pretorius continues after drinks. Turns out Roy id not hit the fifty in the last over. It was given as leg byes. He did complete that in the 18th over though. Full delivery and he pushed it to long-on to get to the landmark. Root too flicked a single to complete his fifty. England happy right now. South Africa, eer, not so much.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 1, England vs South Africa at the Oval in London, Preview: A team in his image. Bold, fearless, instinctive.
England captain Eoin Morgan and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Reuters
The captain has done more than most to transform England from no-hopers at the last World Cup to the most exciting team going into the 2019 edition.
After enduring humiliating lessons from a group-stage exit four years ago, Morgan set about pushing England to plan for and win this World Cup, conveniently being staged on home grounds across the next six weeks and four days. The resurgence has been incredible.
South Africa, meanwhile, will be without one of its best fast bowlers. Dale Steyn's old right shoulder injury flared in April in the Indian Premier League and he was not ready in time for the start of the World Cup. He was picked in the squad in the expectation he will recover, and South Africa believe he will be fit to play its third game on 5 June against India.
The South Africa battery will still be impressive. There are Kagiso Rabada, who was over a back injury he sustained on 1 May, Lungi Ngidi, coming back from a side strain, Andile Phehlukwayo, and the retiring-but-menacing leg-spinner, Imran Tahir.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
May 30, 2019
