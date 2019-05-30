Auto Refresh
England vs South Africa, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: England win opener by 104 runs
Date: Thursday, 30 May, 2019 22:09 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: The Oval, London
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 1 Match Result England beat South Africa by 104 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Proteas make a great comeback. They planned this wicket. Slower one yet again from Ngidi and Moeen clear his front leg, tonked it to long-on, the idea was to go over the fielder but it did not connect well, Faf dived on his left to take a stunning catch. Moeen Ali c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 3(9)
OUT! A bad outing for Buttler today, as he walks back for 18 off 16 balls. Ngidi bowls a slower one, Buttler tries to pull it from the off stump region, chops it on to his stumps. The leg stump, in fact, got uprooted. Big wicket for Buttler in this scenario. Buttler b Lungi Ngidi 18(16)
OUT! Imran Tahir comes back on and the ploy has worked. Pace off the ball, ball spinning but England still wanted to score. Morgan attempted a heave, did not come off well, travelled to Markram at long-on, who took a diving catch to dismiss the England captain. Morgan c Markram b Tahir 57(60)
After 35 overs,England 200/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 53 , Ben Stokes 38)
Back from drinks and Phehlukwayo continues with the ball. Stokes has now decided to come down the track and start playing the shots. Is it time for Tahir to get a go again, trying to get pace off the ball. 200 up for England. Phehlukwayo finished the over with a perfect yorker to Stokes from round the wicket but not enough perfect to clean him up. Missed the stumps by inches really.
After 33 overs,England 187/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 50 , Ben Stokes 28)
Phehlukwayo continues and Morgan continues his good run with the bat. Another fifty for him as he repeats one good shot after the other on this track. England need a big total on this pitch. Stokes and Morgan realise that.
OUT! Two quick wickets for South Africans as Root goes back as well. Rabada comes back on, charges in and bowls a slightly outside the off stump line, Root cuts it directly to Duminy at backward point. He has to go. Root c Duminy b Rabada 51(59)
OUT! End of Jason Roy. Had hit a boundary on the previous ball, tried to get another one and that led to his fall. Short ball from Phehlukwayo, Roy attempted a pull and it did not come off well, went up in the air and to mid-off where captain du Plessis took a safe catch. Roy c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 54(53)
After 17 overs,England 100/1 ( Jason Roy 50 , Joe Root 49)
Phehlukwayo continues. This is becoming a one-dimensional bowling attack to be frank. Nothing creative really from South Africa except from the start when they had Tahir opening the bowling.
Roy on 49. Terrific knock so far. 100 also up for England. Root not far away from his fifty as well.
We go into DRINKS. We need one, right?
After 9 overs,England 55/1 ( Jason Roy 27 , Joe Root 27)
Rabada continues. Fifty up for England in the ninth over. After the loss of first wicket on just the second ball of the first over, England have come back nicely here. Root is looking very good and this should be a worry for Faf and Co. Both Roy and Root going neck and neck.
OUT! Bairstow has been done in here by Imran Tahir and there he goes celebrating his wicket. What a start for him and South Africa. Just the second ball of the over, simple leg spinner and perfect line from Tahir, drew the batsman forward, the ball went away after pitching, taking the edge off his bat and de Kock collected the ball comfortably. Bairstow goes back on a golden duck. Bairstow c de Kock b Tahir 0(1)
England vs South Africa Head to Head:
in ODIs : Eng (26), SA (29)
in ODI World Cups : Eng (3), SA (3)
Since 2015 in ODIs : Eng (4), SA (4)
England have lost only one their last 15 ODIs matches at home.
England have won their last 16 ODIs while chasing at home.
Eoin Morgan is playing his 200th ODI for England - the first player to do so.
South Africa playing XI
South Africa XI: H Amla, Q de Kock, A Markram, F du Plessis, R van der Dussen, JP Duminy, D Pretorius, A Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, L Ngidi, I Tahir
England playing XI
England XI: J Roy, J Bairstow, J Root, E Morgan, J Buttler, B Stokes, M Ali, C Woakes, A Rashid, L Plunkett, J Archer
England vs South Africa Toss News:
Faf du Plessis has won the toss and South Africa have decided to bowl first. Morris, Steyn, Shamsi are out.
PITCH REPORT
"Square on the off side is slightly better. Cow corner seems to be the shortest hit. The square is the biggest square, and the ball absolutely flies," says former England batsman Nasser Hussain.
"It's got a fair bit of grass on it. Pretty much early season. Good wicket to bat on. Bit of bounce. It will be a good batting day," says former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
After 39.5 overs,South Africa 207/10 ( Lungi Ngidi 6 , )
Stokes concedes eight runs off the first three deliveries of his third over, including a boundary to Rabada off the first delivery, but the New Zealand-born all-rounder wraps it up by dismissing Rabada and Tahir off successive deliveries to finish with figures of 2/12. South Africa's innings doesn't last 40 overs in the end, as they crumble to a 104-run loss in the end. Superb start for the tournament hosts, who have been heavily favoured to end their World Cup hoodoo this time around.
And there we have it. South Africa’s batting failed them although there’s no calling this a choke. England simple batted to their potential, or as close to their potential as they were allowed to by a resolutely tight South African attack. Well played, England. Especially that man Archer. Bet you no-one’s going to say he shouldn’t have been picked now.
FOUR! Rabada guides the ball wide of the keeper, towards the third man fence to collect his second four. SA 203/8
After 39 overs,South Africa 199/8 ( Kagiso Rabada 7 , Lungi Ngidi 6)
Plunkett removes Amla at the start of his seventh over, making the remainder of the innings a mere formality. Ngidi though, hits the ball down the ground for a six in exquisite fashion to get off the mark, signalling to the England attack that he won't go out without a fight.
SIX! Ngidi walks out to the crease, and lofts the ball over long on, presenting the straight face of the bat in the process. Shot of a top-order batsman from every angle. SA 199/8
OUT! Hashim Amla gets a nick while attempting to hook a short ball from Plunkett, and South Africa are now hurtling towards a massive defeat. SA 193/8
Amla c Buttler b Plunkett 13(23)
After 38 overs,South Africa 193/7 ( Hashim Amla 13 , Kagiso Rabada 7)
Stokes continues from the other end. Rabada pulls the ball over Morgan at mid on to collect his first four. Seven off the over.
FOUR! Pulled away over Morgan at mid on. The England captain leapt up, hoping to emulate Stokes, but in vain. SA 191/7
After 37 overs,South Africa 186/7 ( Hashim Amla 11 , Kagiso Rabada 2)
Plunkett is brought back into the attack for his seventh over. Three singles collected in the over, including two to Amla, who finally moves to doubles figures.
First the pope. Now Stokes takes a Hail Mary on the boundary to send Phehlukwayo packing and hasten the end for South Africa. Like the rest of us, Amla, whose first ball back was a 141 kilometre an hour effort from Archer that whizzed across him at chest height, can only wonder what, exactly, has just happened. This is England’s game now, and deservedly so: can bat, can bowl, can field.
After 35 overs,South Africa 182/7 ( Hashim Amla 8 , Kagiso Rabada 1)
Ben Stokes is given the ball not long after that unbelievable catch of his, conceding just one run off the over. Rabada walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a single.
WHAT. A. CATCH!
After 35 overs,South Africa 182/7 ( Hashim Amla 8 , Kagiso Rabada 1)
Stokes collects a screamer at deep midwicket, one that will remain a serious contender for 'Catch of the Tournament', to result in Phehlukwayo's dismissal for 24. Two runs and a wicket off the over.
OUT! Terrific catch by Ben Stokes at deep midwicket, one that will likely remain one of the contenders for the 'Catch of the Tournament' till the very end of this World Cup.He runs to his left with the ball travelling well over his head, leaps and somehow manages to get the ball to stick to his outstretched right hand. Phehlukwayo has to depart after a near run-a-ball 24 as South Africa further slide towards a massive defeat. SA 180/7
Phehlukwayo c Stokes b Rashid 24(25)
After 34 overs,South Africa 180/6 ( Hashim Amla 7 , Andile Phehlukwayo 24)
Seven runs leaked by Archer in his seventh over, including a boundary to Phehlukwayo off the fourth delivery that is followed by a bouncer that is signalled a wide by the square-leg umpire. Time for the players to have a drink at the end of the over.
FOUR! Back-of-length delivery from Archer, and Phehlukwayo nudges this towards the fine leg fence to collect his fourth boundary. SA 178/6
After 33 overs,South Africa 173/6 ( Hashim Amla 6 , Andile Phehlukwayo 19)
Six collected off Rashid's seventh over, including a boundary to Phehlukwayo off the first delivery of the over followed by two singles off the remaining deliveries of the over.
FOUR! Slog-swept away towards the midwicket fence by Phehlukwayo, who's playing quite the cameo at the moment. SA 171/6
After 32 overs,South Africa 167/6 ( Hashim Amla 5 , Andile Phehlukwayo 14)
Jofra Archer returns to the attack, and starts off his new spell with a wicket-maiden, removing the set batsman van der Dussen. Hashim Amla returns to the crease, having recovered from the blow that he had suffered earlier, and he will hope to guide Proteas as close to the target as possible, if not over the finish line.
Clearly, the pope is connected. The latest from South Africa’s team management: “Amla has been cleared to bat. The team doctor conducted repeated concussion assessment tests including computerised testing. Upon discussions with the tournament chief medical officer, both agreed that it was fine for Hashim to return to play as per the ICC concussion guidelines. He will bat next.”
OUT! Archer strikes, as he removes the set batsman van der Dussen, who offers the simplest of catches to Moeen at mid on after a mistimed pull. That should extinguish the Proteas' hopes of chasing down the target. SA 167/6
Van der Dussen c Moeen b Archer 50(61)
After 31 overs,South Africa 167/5 ( Rassie van der Dussen 50 , Andile Phehlukwayo 14)
Just one single collected off the 31st over, one that helps van der Dussen brings up his fifth ODI half century. England also waste a review after an unsuccessful lbw appeal against Phehlukwayo.
A man dressed as the pope has just been awarded a prize of £50 as the best-dressed spectator at the Oval today. No-one would be surprised if he is soon visited by three score and more South Africans seeking an audience asking for divine intervention to keep them in this match. Or at least for the safe return of Amla to the crease. England fans might turn up at his seat, too, to ask for exactly the opposite.
Fifty up for Rassie van der Dussen, his fifth in ODI cricket! He was struggling a little against the spinners early in his innings, but has since made a tremendous comeback. Has consumed 56 deliveries for his knock today. SA 167/5
After 30 overs,South Africa 166/5 ( Rassie van der Dussen 49 , Andile Phehlukwayo 14)
Moeen bowls out his quota, ending with a relatively expensive over, conceding 10, including a boundary each to Phehlukwayo and van der Dussen. The offie finishes with 1/63 from 10 overs.
FOUR! Cut away towards the extra cover fence by van der Dussen off Moeen! Much-needed boundaries for the Proteas. SA 165/5
FOUR! Phehlukwayo charges down the crease once again, this time launching the ball over mid on at the start of Moeen's final over. SA 160/5
They are missing him already!
After 29 overs,South Africa 156/5 ( Rassie van der Dussen 44 , Andile Phehlukwayo 9)
Rashid brought back into the attack in the 29th over. RVVD collects an easy single at the start of the over, which then is followed by two dots. Phehlukwayo then charges down the crease and drives the ball past mid off to collect his first boundary. He keeps the strike with a single off the last ball.
FOUR! Phehlukwayo charges down the crease, and drills the ball past mid off to collect his first boundary. SA 155/5
After 28 overs,South Africa 150/5 ( Rassie van der Dussen 43 , Andile Phehlukwayo 4)
Phehlukwayo collects a brace off the first ball of Moeen's penultimate over, which then is followed by three dots. Single collected off the last two deliveries of the over, with the 150 coming up for the Proteas.
After 27 overs,South Africa 146/5 ( Rassie van der Dussen 42 , Andile Phehlukwayo 1)
Another fall of wicket for the Proteas, as Pretorious is run out while coming back for a risky second run. South Africa have now lost half their side, having collected less than half of the number of runs set to win at the start of the innings. Phehlukwayo walks out to bat next.
Duminy’s ill-considered heave-ho and Stokes brilliant throw to run out van der Dussen means South Africa are suddenly within sight of their tale. Phehlukwayo is capable of big things, but he is going to have to play the innings of his life to stay with van der Dussen long enough for South Africa to take this game deep. Dressingroom? Hello? Has Hashim woken up yet … ?
OUT! The wickets are tumbling far too frequently for the Proteas, as Pretorious is run out while coming back for a risky second run. South Africa are imploding in the run chase, and will need a miracle from van der Dussen to get them over the line. SA 144/5
Pretorious run out 1(1)
After 26 overs,South Africa 142/4 ( Rassie van der Dussen 40 , Dwaine Pretorius 0)
Five runs off Moeen's eighth over along with the wicket of Duminy. The southpaw collects a boundary off the third delivery, but perishes while mis-hitting the ball down the ground, offering a simple catch to Stokes at long off. Advantage England at the moment.
OUT! Poor, poor shot from Duminy, and a needless one at this stage. Attempts a maximum, getting no timing whatsoever, and offering the simplest of catches to Stokes at long off. SA 142/4
Duminy c Stokes b Moeen 8(11)
FOUR! Duminy shuffles down the track and lofts the ball towards the midwicket fence, where the ball lands just short of the boundary rope. SA 142/3
After 25 overs,South Africa 137/3 ( Rassie van der Dussen 39 , JP Duminy 4)
Tidy over from Plunkett, with just two runs coming off it. South Africa's run rate is over five an over at the moment.
Gibbs has some advice for de Kock
After 24 overs,South Africa 135/3 ( Rassie van der Dussen 38 , JP Duminy 3)
Single collected off each delivery of the over, with new batsman JP Duminy getting off the mark in the process. Pressure back on the Proteas after de Kock's dismissal, with South Africa's batting order not as long as England's. A lot will depend on the current pair, and Amla should he return to the crease.
Here's more on Amla's injury by Cricket South Africa
Did You Know?
JP Duminy's batting average of 20.17 in ODIs against England - the lowest for him against an opposition
After 23 overs,South Africa 129/3 ( Rassie van der Dussen 35 , )
Single to QDK at the start of the over. Van der Dussen then punches the ball through the off side for a brace off the next delivery. Plunkett gets the breakthrough off the last delivery, getting rid of de Kock after the SA wicket-keeper-batsman swivels behind square, hitting straight to Root at long leg. Four runs and an important wicket off the over.
OUT! Huge wicket for the Englishmen, as Quinton de Kock departs after holing out to Joe Root at fine leg, perishing while attempting a swivel. Plunkett gets the breakthrough for the hosts. SA 129/3
De Kock c Root b Plunkett 68(74)
After 22 overs,South Africa 125/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 67 , Rassie van der Dussen 32)
Van der Dussen collects a six and a four off the first two balls of the over. Single collected off the next two. RVVD then collects his third boundary of the over, this time off an outside edge that sends the ball running away to third man. 16 off the over, a huge one for the batting team. Meanwhile, on-air commentator Shaun Pollock says Hashim Amla is recovering well from the blow that he copped earlier in the innings.
Did You Know?
Before today, van der Dussen went past the score of 30 in five out of his eight ODI innings. Currently, he averages 95.00 in ODIs.
This just in from South Africa’s team management:
“Amla update. He has been assessed and is doing fine. Due to the sensitive nature of head injuries, he will undergo another re-assessment during the course of the innings which will give an indication of his further participation in the match.”
FOUR! Third boundary of the over, this one off an outside edge off van der Dussen's bat that runs away to the third man fence, beating Woakes to the boundary rope. SA 125/2
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 1, England vs South Africa at the Oval in London, Latest Updates: Stokes concedes eight runs off the first three deliveries of his third over, including a boundary to Rabada off the first delivery, but the New Zealand-born all-rounder wraps it up by dismissing Rabada and Tahir off successive deliveries to finish with figures of 2/12. South Africa's innings doesn't last 40 overs in the end, as they crumble to a 104-run loss in the end. Superb start for the tournament hosts, who have been heavily favoured to end their World Cup hoodoo this time around.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 1, England vs South Africa at the Oval in London, Preview: A team in his image. Bold, fearless, instinctive.
England captain Eoin Morgan and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Reuters
The captain has done more than most to transform England from no-hopers at the last World Cup to the most exciting team going into the 2019 edition.
After enduring humiliating lessons from a group-stage exit four years ago, Morgan set about pushing England to plan for and win this World Cup, conveniently being staged on home grounds across the next six weeks and four days. The resurgence has been incredible.
South Africa, meanwhile, will be without one of its best fast bowlers. Dale Steyn's old right shoulder injury flared in April in the Indian Premier League and he was not ready in time for the start of the World Cup. He was picked in the squad in the expectation he will recover, and South Africa believe he will be fit to play its third game on 5 June against India.
The South Africa battery will still be impressive. There are Kagiso Rabada, who was over a back injury he sustained on 1 May, Lungi Ngidi, coming back from a side strain, Andile Phehlukwayo, and the retiring-but-menacing leg-spinner, Imran Tahir.
Squads
England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
May 30, 2019
