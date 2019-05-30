First Cricket
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 7 May 27, 2019
AUS vs SL
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
England vs South Africa, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Amla, de Kock begin chase of 312

Date: Thursday, 30 May, 2019 19:19 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Oval, London

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

311/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.22
Fours
29
Sixes
3
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Liam Plunkett not out 9 6 1 0
Jofra Archer not out 7 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Imran Tahir 10 0 61 2
Lungi Ngidi 10 0 66 3
2/0
Overs
1.2
R/R
1.67
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (W) Batting 2 6 0 0
Hashim Amla Batting 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Woakes 1 0 2 0
Jofra Archer 0.2 0 0 0

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • After 1 overs,South Africa 2/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 2 , Hashim Amla 0)

    A tight over from Woakes. He got a little zip off the wicket. There is not much movement. He drifted one on the de Kock's pads which got clipped for a couple. A nice drive was hit straight to the cover fielder. De Kock nearly edges the last one as he looks to cut one late close to the body. The ball whizzes past the outside edge. 2 runs off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Back again for the Chase. South Africa openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock stride out to the middle. Chris Woakes will start off proceedings. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    England today:

    First 25 overs : 135/3 (RR - 5.40)
    Last 25 overs : 176/5 (RR - 7.04)

    The highest target successfully chased by South Africa in an ICC World Cup match is 297 - against India at Nagpur in 2011.

    Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    England left 50 runs and more out on the field today. Rather, they were forced to leave them out there. That only three of South Africa’s seven bowlers sent down all 10 of their overs tells its own story — nothing was left to chance. Duminy was the only one among them who looked like he might travel, and du Plessis was able to get away with just two overs from him. Stokes did an excellent job of playing away from his strengths, but South Africa must know they’re on top. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 50 overs,England 311/8 ( Liam Plunkett 9 , Jofra Archer 7)

    England end up with 311/8 on the scoreboard with Plunkett on 8 and Archer on 7.

    Four individual fifties from England in this match. They needed at least one batsman to go big. Stokes did manage to play for long but in the last phase of the innings could not hit the big boundaries. England have managed 311 but is it enough? We will know shortly. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! First-ball four for Archer in World Cup, great start for the young man and four runs for England, who needed these for a while. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,England 300/8 ( Liam Plunkett 5 , )

    300 up for England. They would have liked to reach the landmark a long while back but given the scenario and the loss of quick wickets, they will take that. They have lost Stokes just before the last over. Archer comes out for just 6 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! A frustrated Stokes walks back to the hut. He was being frustrated by the dots bowled by Ngidi and then trying to break the shackles, played a reverse-sweep to Ngidi, hit it straight to the fielder at short third man. Stokes c Amla b Lungi Ngidi 89(79)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball from Ngidi, Stokes pulls, ball takes the inside edge and runs to the short fine leg fielder who makes a mess of it. Ball runs away to the ropes in the deep. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,England 294/7 ( Ben Stokes 84 , Liam Plunkett 4)

    Rabada comes to bowl the 48th over. LBW appeal on the first ball for Stokes, turned down by the onfield umpire. Faf went upstairs but the ball was pitching outside the leg stump. Turned down again. But KG did not lose heart. Removed pace off the ball and was rewarded with the wicket, that of Woakes. Still England did finish the over with two boundaries. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! More runs for England as Rabada pitches it short, Plunkett blindly heaves and connects well, collects four near deep square leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another slower from Rabada outside the off stump line, Stokes reached for it and hit it through the covers, beat the fielder their and fetched four runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Woakes is gone now. Another slower one from Rabada, did the trick as ball came at a slower speed to Woakes but he continued with his heave, could not time it well eventually and the ball went straight to the the long-on fielder, who took a very good catch. Woakes c du Plessis b Rabada 13(14) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,England 284/6 ( Ben Stokes 79 , Chris Woakes 13)

    Phehlukwayo begins the 47th over with a big wide outside the off stump. Goes round the stumps and bowls another one. Goes over the wicket to Woakes and bowls another wide. All these extras bowled while trying to bowl the slower ones. Now, South Africa losing a bit of steam. They are not giving any boundaries alright but the extras aren't welcome either at this stage. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    This is a masterclass in how not to panic by South Africa. They’ve hemmed England in with clever bowling powered by clever captaincy. You can sense the uncertainty in the crowd, where singles are suddenly being cheered as if they were twos, and the odd boundary raises a proper roar. Du Plessis is in total control, scurrying hither and thither to dispense his authority. It helps that the bowlers are sticking to the gameplan - give them nothing, ask them to do everything.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,England 275/6 ( Ben Stokes 77 , Chris Woakes 9)

    Rabada comes back on. Hit hard on the knee by a Stokes shot, but he did not react to the pain at all. Next ball, Woakes cuts him away for a boundary. KG learns from the mistake and takes the pace off the ball. But a good over for England after a long time. 10 came off it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bad ball by Rabada, short and wide, Woakes opens arms, hits it to deep point region to add four important runs to England's total. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,England 265/6 ( Ben Stokes 75 , Chris Woakes 2)

    Phehlukwayo comes back on and he is continuing the good efforts of pacers and Tahir. The boundaries are tough to come by. Four overs now since the last boundary. Stokes and Woakes happy to deal in singles and doubles at the moment.

    Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,England 260/6 ( Ben Stokes 72 , )

    This is very intelligent bowling from South Africa. Keeping things very simple in these slog overs. Bowling slower ones and not providing room. And that led to Moeen playing this fault shot and lose his wicket. South Africa on top at the moment. The more runs they stop from hereon, better will be their chance to win this contest. Chris Woakes joins Stokes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Proteas make a great comeback. They planned this wicket. Slower one yet again from Ngidi and Moeen clear his front leg, tonked it to long-on, the idea was to go over the fielder but it did not connect well, Faf dived on his left to take a stunning catch. Moeen Ali c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 3(9)

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

We've just had shots, between overs, of spectators in the stands strumming their imaginary instruments enthusiastically under the gaze of "air-guitar cam". You get the feeling Jos Buttler wishes there was neither a real bat, ball nor stumps involved when he hoiked Ngidi onto his stumps. Over to you, Messrs Stokes and Moeen — whether England venture significantly past 300 is in your hands.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,England 257/5 ( Ben Stokes 70 , Moeen Ali 2)

    Tahir finishes his spell. Not many doubles run today by the batsmen because of the shorter boundaries particularly on one side of the ground. Two doubles taken however in this over. This is good bowling from South Africa has 350 looks difficult now. Tahir finishes with figures of 2/61.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Did you know?

    Moeen Ali was dismissed for a duck in his last two ODI innings.   

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,England 250/5 ( Ben Stokes 64 , Moeen Ali 1)

    Ngidi delivers with the ball. He was trying to play with the slower ball from the start. Turns out the delivery has done the magic for him. Buttler looking to launch his attack, chopped the ball on to his stumps, off the inside edge. Stokes however is still there and Moeen has joined him in the middle.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! A bad outing for Buttler today, as he walks back for 18 off 16 balls. Ngidi bowls a slower one, Buttler tries to pull it from the off stump region, chops it on to his stumps. The leg stump, in fact, got uprooted. Big wicket for Buttler in this scenario. Buttler b Lungi Ngidi 18(16)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,England 246/4 ( Ben Stokes 62 , Jos Buttler (W) 18)

    Tahir continues. We see the first sign of attack from Stokes as he cuts one away for a boundary to deep point. 11 runs came in the over. Buttler 18 off 15 now and he would want to start off scoring quickly now.

    Full Scorecard

  • Have your say

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball from Tahir and Stokes goes on back foot, opens the blade to hit it to deep point

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,England 235/4 ( Ben Stokes 56 , Jos Buttler (W) 13)

    Buttler and Stokes in the middle are running some risky singles, letting South African stay interested on every ball. Just 10 overs to go now and time for Buttler to get going. 235/4 after 30 are England. 350 is on for sure.

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

Gunmetal grey skies above now, perhaps in sympathy for the end of Morgan's innings. There's also a breeze picking up. Is it blowing away England's chances of winning? Or pumping up South Africa's challenge? Either way, change is suddenly in the air in this match. And if Tahir had held that difficult return catch Jos Buttler offered, the hurricane warning would have gone out.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,England 227/4 ( Ben Stokes 54 , Jos Buttler (W) 7)

    Tahir continues. Almost got Buttler. Almost as he bowled a flatter trajectory delivery and it sort of slowed down after pitching. Hit the bottom part of Buttler's bat and flew towards the non-striker batsman, Tahir dived but the old man's efforts went in vain. Could have been the catch of the tournament already. Also, it seems power won't take you places on this pitch. It's more about timing the ball and Buttler needs to be told this by Stokes. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Another first for England

    This is the first time that four England batsmen have scored fifty-plus runs in an innings of an ODI World Cup match.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Why Buttler is the man to watch out for now

    Jos Buttler's SR of 149.15 in ODIs this year - the highest among all the players. (Min. 300 runs)  

     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,England 222/4 ( Ben Stokes 53 , Jos Buttler (W) 3)

    Rabada back on. Buttler pushes it to cover point and runs a risky single. Run-out chance at the striker's end but Stokes dived to ensure he was in. The ball too did not flick the stumps. Five singles off the first five balls. A dot to finish. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,England 217/4 ( Ben Stokes 51 , Jos Buttler (W) 0)

    Bowling change works. Pace off the ball and a quality spinner on show, we see Morgan walking back. That stage of the game when wickets are expected to fall as England have deep batting line-up and that led to Morgan go after Tahir. Partnership broken. But no worries really as Jos The Buttler walks out in the middle. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Imran Tahir comes back on and the ploy has worked. Pace off the ball, ball spinning but England still wanted to score. Morgan attempted a heave, did not come off well, travelled to Markram at long-on, who took a diving catch to dismiss the England captain. Morgan c Markram b Tahir 57(60) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,England 213/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 54 , Ben Stokes 50)

    Stokes has reached his fifty. Fourth half-century today. Three boundaries in the over and all of them reflected the power and creativity used in modern-day cricket. Inside-out shots, heaves and scoops. 100-run stand also up between Morgan and Stokes.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Creativity shakes hand with power, how good was that shot from Stokes, wicketkeeper up and Stokes reverse-scoops the ball through the slips for a boundary. Brings up his fifty. 100-run stand between him and Morgan. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Stokes comes down the track again, hits it off the pitch, over the mid-on fielder and gets another four for himself and team. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pretorius bowles a wide delivery and slower in pace as well, Stokes gave it his all and lofted it just over the short cover fielder. Once this field was breached, it was easy for the ball to run down to the ropes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,England 200/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 53 , Ben Stokes 38)

    Back from drinks and Phehlukwayo continues with the ball. Stokes has now decided to come down the track and start playing the shots. Is it time for Tahir to get a go again, trying to get pace off the ball. 200 up for England. Phehlukwayo finished the over with a perfect yorker to Stokes from round the wicket but not enough perfect to clean him up. Missed the stumps by inches really.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bit of luck for Stokes, third man was up and Stokes danced down the track and flashed the blade, the ball raced through the vacant slips after hitting the toe end of the bat. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bit of luck for Stokes, third man was up and Stokes danced down the track and flashed the blade, the ball raced through the vacant slips after hitting the toe end of the bat. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,England 192/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 52 , Ben Stokes 31)

    Pretorius back into the attack. Decent start from his. Five off the over nevertheless for England. Teams go into drinks. The last time we were back from drinks, wickets fell. Watch out for, Proteas here.

    Full Scorecard
  • Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

    Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at The Oval

Morgan is playing the key innings. It's all very well to blast away at the top and heave-ho at the bottom, but for that to matter you need someone to direct operations from the middle. England's captain is proving himself that someone with a knock of flint and fire. If England put up a decent total, most of the credit will be his.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    One milestone after another for the Irish-born England captain! 

    Eoin Morgan has now gone past Kevin Pietersen’s (18) record of hitting most sixes by an England batsman against South Africa in ODIs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,England 187/3 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 50 , Ben Stokes 28)

    Phehlukwayo continues and Morgan continues his good run with the bat. Another fifty for him as he repeats one good shot after the other on this track. England need a big total on this pitch. Stokes and Morgan realise that. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Easy for Morgan, short ball, just at the right height to pull, got on top of the ball, used his wrist to good effect and hit it for a boundary to square leg boundary. FIFTY up for Morgan as well. 

    Full Scorecard
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 1, England vs South Africa at the Oval in London, Latest Updates: England end up with 311/8 on the scoreboard with Plunkett on 8 and Archer on 7. Four individual fifties from England in this match. They needed at least one batsman to go big. Stokes did manage to play for long but in the last phase of the innings could not hit the big boundaries. England have managed 311 but is it enough? We will know shortly.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 1, England vs South Africa at the Oval in London, Preview: A team in his image. Bold, fearless, instinctive.

England vs South Africa, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Amla, de Kock begin chase of 312

England captain Eoin Morgan and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Reuters

The captain has done more than most to transform England from no-hopers at the last World Cup to the most exciting team going into the 2019 edition.

After enduring humiliating lessons from a group-stage exit four years ago, Morgan set about pushing England to plan for and win this World Cup, conveniently being staged on home grounds across the next six weeks and four days. The resurgence has been incredible.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be without one of its best fast bowlers. Dale Steyn's old right shoulder injury flared in April in the Indian Premier League and he was not ready in time for the start of the World Cup. He was picked in the squad in the expectation he will recover, and South Africa believe he will be fit to play its third game on 5 June against India.

The South Africa battery will still be impressive. There are Kagiso Rabada, who was over a back injury he sustained on 1 May, Lungi Ngidi, coming back from a side strain, Andile Phehlukwayo, and the retiring-but-menacing leg-spinner, Imran Tahir.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: May 30, 2019

