England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test at The Oval

England and South Africa go into Thursday’s final Test of the three-match series at The Oval with both of them aiming to secure a series that is intriguingly poised at 1-1 after emphatic victories by both sides.

The Proteas won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s only for England to level the three-match contest at 1-1 with an even more emphatic innings and 85-run victory at Old Trafford, with both games finished inside three days.

The second Test saw Ben Stokes make his first hundred as England captain, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes reaching three figures as well for the home side.

South Africa have managed just one individual fifty so far this series – opener Sarel Erwee’s 73 at Lord’s.

The Proteas have a fine pace attack featuring Kagiso Rabada and express quick Anrich Nortje, which has helped propel them to four undefeated series prior to this campaign, but they had decisions to make over their batting lineup.

Batsman Rassie van der Dussen has already been ruled out of the finale with a finger injury.

With Aiden Markram averaging a mere 15.56 in his last nine Tests, there is a double alteration to the batting lineup, with both Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo recalled into lineup.

England made one change, after batsman Jonny Bairstow suffered a freak leg injury playing golf.

Bairstow has been in brilliant form in 2022, scoring 1,061 runs, including six centuries, in 10 Tests.

His place has been taken by 23-year-old uncapped Yorkshire teammate Harry Brook.

England played a very attacking style of cricket earlier in the summer after Brendon McCullum took over as coach, but batted more reservedly in their second Test win.

A pace attack of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad, well supported by Stokes, ensured there was no respite for the Proteas.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson