As far as Eoin Morgan is concerned, England's greatest ever one-day international team will open the Cricket World Cup on Thursday against South Africa.

A team in his image. Bold, fearless, instinctive.

The captain has done more than most to transform England from no-hopers at the last World Cup to the most exciting team going into the 2019 edition.

After enduring humiliating lessons from a group-stage exit four years ago, Morgan set about pushing England to plan for and win this World Cup, conveniently being staged on home grounds across the next six weeks and four days. The resurgence has been incredible.

South Africa, meanwhile, will be without one of its best fast bowlers. Dale Steyn's old right shoulder injury flared in April in the Indian Premier League and he was not ready in time for the start of the World Cup. He was picked in the squad in the expectation he will recover, and South Africa believe he will be fit to play its third game on 5 June against India.

The South Africa battery will still be impressive. There are Kagiso Rabada, who was over a back injury he sustained on 1 May, Lungi Ngidi, coming back from a side strain, Andile Phehlukwayo, and the retiring-but-menacing leg-spinner, Imran Tahir.

Here's all you need to know about the tournament opener:

When will England vs South Africa fixture take place?

The match between England and South Africa will take place on 30 May, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The England vs South Africa fixture will be played at The Oval in London.

What time does the match begin?

The England vs South Africa fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from The Associated Press