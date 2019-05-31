First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'That wasn't my best catch,' says Ben Stokes after producing gem at the ropes

"Nah, that one was against the Aussies (Ashes 2015) , so that one ranks higher!" remarked Stokes on being asked if the catch he took to dismiss South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo.

Agence France-Presse, May 31, 2019 08:14:04 IST

Ben Stokes insists his astonishing catch in England's World Cup rout of South Africa on Thursday doesn't rank as the best of his career.

Stokes capped a man-of-the-match display in England's 104-run victory at the Oval with one of the greatest catches in World Cup history.

Diving backwards to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo with a one-handed take on the boundary off Adil Rashid, Stokes' sensational effort was immediately labelled "the catch of the century" by former England spinner Phil Tufnell on the BBC.

Ben Stokes took a stunning catch to send back South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo on Friday. AFP

Ben Stokes took a stunning catch to send back South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo on Friday. AFP

It was the culmination of a remarkable day for Stokes, who also top-scored for England with 89 in 79 balls and took the last two wickets in successive balls to finish off the South Africans.

But Stokes claimed he preferred his stunning one-handed grab of an Adam Voges edge in the gully during a 2015 Ashes Test against Australia at Trent Bridge.

Asked if it was the greatest catch of his life, Stokes told reporters, "Nah, that one was against the Aussies, so that one ranks higher!" Stokes admitted he had misjudged the flight of the ball initially, leading Phehlukwayo's shot to flash past him until the all-rounder leapt backwards to complete a jaw-dropping catch with his right hand.

"I was actually in the wrong position. It would have been a regulation catch if I was in the right place, but yeah it is one of those that sticks or doesn't," Stokes said.

"I bowled the next over and Eoin Morgan had to come to me and ask if my heart rate had gone down. Things like that catch do get you fizzed up.

"I didn't really know quite hard to react, to be honest. I just tried to take it in." Regardless of which catch deserves top billing on Stokes' CV, the 27-year-old was grateful to be back in the spotlight for the right reasons.

Stokes had struggled to hit the heights he showed before being acquitted of affray last year following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub.

He returned from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year out of form with both bat and ball.

But Stokes showed England can rely on him and he hailed the resounding win in the opening match of the tournament as a "perfect day".

"The best thing about being an all-rounder is you can influence the game pretty much the whole 100 overs. It is always nice when you can contribute to the team winning," he said.

"The most pleasing thing is we have got the first game out of the way and winning like that. There were a few nerves knocking about, there definitely was for me as I have not felt like that in a long time.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 08:14:04 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, England Cricket Team, England Vs South Africa, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019​, ICC World Cup 2019, India World Cup Matches, India World Cup Squad, Joe Root, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 South Africa, World Cup Squad

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all