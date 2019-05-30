England vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Catch of the tournament', 'Insane', Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes' stunning catch in tournament opener
Twitter was in awe of Ben Stokes' insane catch during the England vs South Africa tournament opener.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
England displayed an all-round display in the opening contest of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, beating South Africa by a huge margin of 104 runs. It was the day when the all-rounders in the English team shone. Jofra Archer, playing in his first World Cup match, took three wickets and dismantled the Proteas' batting line-up with his pace. Earlier, Ben Stokes stroked 89 off 79 balls to take the hosts to a respectable total of 311/8 after Faf du Plessis asked them to bat first.
Stokes also scalped two wickets to add the cherry on the cake. But the highlight of the day was the catch he took to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo at the deep mid-wicket boundary. That catch is already being hailed as the 'catch of the tournament'. Phehlukwayo smashed spinner Adil Rashid hard and it looked like the ball would easily sail over the ropes but Stokes, in what was a Superman effort, leapt in the air and took a screamer with his right hand, making everyone and even himself drop their jaws.
Twitter was abuzz and in awe of the catch. Here's how Twitterati reacted to the catch.
It did feel like 'he got wings'
The other Ben in England is shocked
We can watch this again and again and again
Catch of the tournament thus far for sure
The name is Ben Stokes
Insane is the right word to describe that catch
Updated Date:
May 30, 2019 22:58:31 IST
